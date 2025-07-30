5 Must-Have Harbor Freight Tools For Every Home Garage
Whether you're setting up your first garage or adding to a collection you've built over years, there are a few essentials that can cover almost any project. We aren't talking about specialty tools you'll use once a year. These are the practical, high-utility tools you reach for when hanging a shelf, assembling furniture, or prepping wood. Of course, filling out a tool collection can be an expensive prospect, which is where tool stores like Harbor Freight come in.
Harbor Freight is known for affordable, accessible tools, and it, along with some of its competitors in the space, have become go-tos for both homeowners and DIY enthusiasts. And to make sure your next visit is a breeze, we've rounded up the Harbor Freight tools every home garage should have. Because at the end of the day, with the right essentials in place, even a small garage can feel like a professional workspace.
Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2-inch Drill/Driver Kit
There aren't many better starts to a growing tool collection than a reliable power drill. You can pick up the Bauer 20V cordless drill/driver from Harbor Freight for $59.99. Included in the purchase is a battery, charger, and tool bag, so you're getting everything you need to get going. A power drill is used for a wide assortment of things, whether it's putting together shelves or making a table — in both cases, you'll be glad you have a power drill. This one is very lightweight at 3.4 pounds and comes with an onboard LED light that'll illuminate your workspace.
Another major benefit of this drill is the fact it's cordless. This means you'll be able to take it all over your garage and even use it in your house if you'd like. User reviews are very solid — 4.7 out of five on Harbor Freight's website based on over 5,000 ratings. There aren't many downsides to note, especially for the price. This should hold up very well for DIY jobs and will be excellent for your garage.
Portland 1750 PSI 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer
In addition to the wide variety of hand and power tools Harbor Freight sells, the company also carries power washers. A pressure washer is a nice power tool to have in your garage because it can be used for a variety of different things. Most people benefit from a pressure washer when it comes to cleaning their car or driveway, but you can also use one to clean off the exterior of your house. With so many uses, the Portland electric pressure washer is an excellent choice if you want something affordable. You can pick this up from Harbor Freight for $89.99.
User reviews for the washer are 4.3 out of five, with over 13,000 reviews on Harbor Freight's website. An important thing to note is this pressure washer isn't cordless. That won't be a big deal if you're using an outlet in your garage and cleaning your car, but you will run into problems if you want to be more mobile. You can always run an extension cord through your yard if you want to clean the front of your house or the sidewalk, but that's not ideal for everybody. For a lot of people, this won't be a deal breaker, but it's something to keep in mind so you're not caught off guard being tethered to an outlet.
Atlas 80V Brushless Cordless 16 inch String Trimmer
While you're not going to be using a string trimmer inside of your garage, it's a good tool to store there if you have a yard or garden that needs attention. A string trimmer will take care of weeds growing in your yard, and grabbing one will allow you to reach trickier spots, like along a fenceline or garage, for that matter. The Atlas string trimmer is a good choice if you're in the market, and you can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $79.99. This is the price for just the tool, so you'll need to pick up a battery for it separately. A lot of people store their string trimmers vertically, and you'll be able to do that in your garage with the right setup.
With over 1,000 reviews on the Harbor Freight website, the Atlas string trimmer has a 4.7 out of five rating. Ditching the gas and going electric has been considered a selling point for many buyers. If you want to do that, it's tough to go wrong with Atlas' trimmer here. Atlas says this can clear up to 3.5 times more area than a 23cc gas trimmer, so there shouldn't be any worries about not having enough juice to finish the job.
Hercules 20V Cordless 200 MPH Compact Jobsite Blower
If you're doing a lot of work in your garage, you're likely leaving behind a lot of debris. Woodworking, in particular, can be a messy job, and having a blower handy can make cleaning out your garage a breeze. The Hercules 20V cordless blower can be a real boon to your cleanup process, and you can pick it up from Harbor Freight for $59.99. The blower has the added benefit of working as a leaf blower or cleaning out your gutters, so there's a lot of versatility on display here. The big selling point is that it's cordless, so nothing stops you from moving wherever you want with it.
User reviews come in at 4.7 out of five on Harbor Freight's website, but some flaws have to be pointed out. The big thing you need to know is this price is for the tool only, so you'll need to pick up a 20V battery that goes with the blower. Other than that, it should be more than enough for your needs, whether it's cleaning out your garage, yard, or both. While Hercules might not be a household name for you, the quality of the brand stacks up quite well with its competitors.
Drill Master 10 Amp 7-1/4- inch Circular Saw
The garage is one of the best places to set up a woodworking space, and a circular saw is one of the first tools you'll need to make that happen. If you're looking for one that won't stretch your budget, the Drill Master 10 Amp 7-1/4- inch model is a solid choice wiith a price tag of $39.99. One thing to keep in mind though is that it's sold as a tool-only unit, so you'll need to grab a blade separately. Luckily, you can find compatible blades at Harbor Freight for about $5–10 and still keep the total cost under $50.
Now, the appeal of this saw goes beyond price. With over 1,500 customer reviews, and more than 1,000 five-star ratings, it's one of Harbor Freight's best-selling circular saws. That's because it delivers just enough power for most simple DIY jobs. As long as you don't punch above the saw's weight class, you should be just fine. Speaking of, with a weight of 6.6 lbs, it's one of the lightest options available on the market, making it particularly beginner-friendly and easy to handle. It comes with adjustable bevel settings for angled cuts, a safety trigger, and a comfortable grip that helps you maintain control during use.
Why were these tools selected?
Every tool here is readily available at Harbor Freight, and nothing costs more than $100. On top of that, everything is backed up by strong user scores, so you're ensuring a good product while saving some cash in the process. A lot of people like to stick with one brand for all their tools, and you can do that as well, but we made an effort to highlight a variety of different brands from Harbor Freight. High scores can be found across Bauer, Portland, Hercules, etc., so it's tough to go wrong with any of the choices. Everything here will be perfect for a garage, even if the brunt of your use for some of them won't be used in the garage itself.