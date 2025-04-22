Watts Vs. Watt-Hours: Why These Two Power Station Specs Mean Very Different Things

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Portable power stations are ideal if you frequently experience power outages or enjoy off-grid adventures. However, when buying a power station, you'll want to choose one that meets your specific needs. For that, you'll need to consider its capacity, recharging time, number of ports, and even technical specs like running and starting watts. Among these, two of the most important specs are watts and watt-hours. While they may sound similar, they represent two very different things.

Watt (W) is a unit of power used to measure the rate of energy transfer. It tells you how quickly an appliance consumes electricity. Technically, one watt equals one joule per second. You may have noticed different appliances in your household having different watt ratings. For example, a smart TV typically has a 100-watt rating, which means it uses 100 joules of energy every second.

Watt-hour (Wh), on the other hand, is a unit of energy. It represents the total amount of electricity used over a period of time. Watt-hours give you a better idea of how much electricity an appliance consumes in total rather than how fast it consumes it. You can calculate it by multiplying the device's power rating (in watts) by the usage time (in hours). So, if you're using your 100 W smart TV for 5 hours, the energy consumption would be: 100 watts X 5 hours = 500 watt-hours.

All in all, watts help you understand how much power an appliance needs, whereas watt-hours help gauge the total power consumption over time.