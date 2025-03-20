11 Tools And Tech You'll Want On Hand During A Power Outage

At best, power outages are inconvenient and annoying. At worst, they can become downright dangerous, especially if the weather is severe. Depending on where you live, you might lose both electricity and water. Plus, depending on the weather conditions, you could be stranded, sweltering, or freezing.

Advertisement

You don't need feet of snow for a power outage to be dangerous, either. Imagine living through 105-degree days with no air conditioning and no way to keep your food cold! That might be worse, practically speaking, than being stranded in a snowstorm with a means of keeping the contents of your fridge from spoiling. Then again, there's the misery of living without a heat source during winter outages, and that's no walk in the park, either. Regardless, you can expect a lot of discomfort and possibly health risks when the power is out — if you're not prepared.

Fortunately, modern technology means even without electricity at home, you can still be comfortable, and if you're prepared enough, maybe even have a good time. Here's a roundup of tools and tech that you'll want on hand during a power outage, curated by someone who's been there. These recommendations come from my experiences with power outages both in a city during a summer heatwave and a week-long blackout coupled with four feet of snow.

Advertisement