11 Tools And Tech You'll Want On Hand During A Power Outage
At best, power outages are inconvenient and annoying. At worst, they can become downright dangerous, especially if the weather is severe. Depending on where you live, you might lose both electricity and water. Plus, depending on the weather conditions, you could be stranded, sweltering, or freezing.
You don't need feet of snow for a power outage to be dangerous, either. Imagine living through 105-degree days with no air conditioning and no way to keep your food cold! That might be worse, practically speaking, than being stranded in a snowstorm with a means of keeping the contents of your fridge from spoiling. Then again, there's the misery of living without a heat source during winter outages, and that's no walk in the park, either. Regardless, you can expect a lot of discomfort and possibly health risks when the power is out — if you're not prepared.
Fortunately, modern technology means even without electricity at home, you can still be comfortable, and if you're prepared enough, maybe even have a good time. Here's a roundup of tools and tech that you'll want on hand during a power outage, curated by someone who's been there. These recommendations come from my experiences with power outages both in a city during a summer heatwave and a week-long blackout coupled with four feet of snow.
LED flashlights
The very first thing we look for when the power gets knocked out is a light source. Pitch darkness is not the time to be fumbling around for a flashlight, especially when your instincts take over and you keep flipping on useless light switches. Thus, the first step in power outage preparedness is to stockpile flashlights and batteries.
Choosing a flashlight comes down to a few basic criteria: convenience and reliability. Depending on your habits, a rechargeable flashlight might be the way to go. If you already have a host of rechargeable devices and handheld chargers, a flashlight you can plug in via USB-C might be ideal. If you've got a stockpile of batteries, though, a battery-operated flashlight might be the better option. Either way, military-spec flashlights are reliable enough to light the way when the town goes dark, and there's something for every style.
My one caution when selecting flashlights: Avoid those seemingly handy crank-powered options. Of the few I've owned, all have eventually failed. They also took a lot of energy to wind up in the first place, and even more as they wore out. Not only do I not recommend wind-up lights, but also click-on, click-off power is far easier to manage, especially when you're juggling supplies. I'm also a big fan of a good headlamp, which keeps both hands free and offers visibility at or near eye level.
Lanterns
When you need light but need your hands free, lanterns or cordless lights are a must. While I'll give headlamps another passing mention, especially if you have kids who want to explore in the dark, lanterns are another useful option for power outages. Makita has cordless lighting solutions that are powerful and utilitarian, especially if you need to light a large area while working or cleaning up. If you already own some Makita tools, a cordless flashlight that runs off the same battery pack is an absolute no-brainer. From actual lantern-shaped lanterns to LED floodlights that rest on the floor, Makita has a broad range of solutions for power outages, with no cords in sight.
You can also find all kinds of lanterns for power outages at online retailers and outdoor supply stores. Like flashlights, lanterns come in both battery-powered and rechargeable styles. Some even convert from a traditional camp lantern setup to a flashlight with a few quick adjustments. One of Amazon's best-selling LED camping lanterns is a portable light that comes with a fan and can either hang from a hook (think tent camping style) or stand on its own. For $25 apiece, you can outfit every room in your home with emergency lighting.
Or, for about $30, you can grab a solar-rechargeable LuminAID camping lantern that collapses for travel and inflates when it's time to shed light on the situation. Whatever utility you're looking for, there's a lantern lighting solution to offer visibility and additional functionality.
Generator
Of all the tools and tech you need for a power outage, a generator is both the priciest and most useful purchase. It's also the one piece of equipment that's invaluable when you really need it. I shelled out for the most powerful generator that could power just about everything in my house (such as the refrigerator or even the washing machine if we were truly desperate), and we keep it ready in every season.
It's important to know that generators require ventilation, and you should always follow the operator's manual when setting up and running one. That disclaimer aside, generators are also loud. So, you'll want it convenient to your living area, but not too close.
Depending on how much you want to spend on backup power, you might consider a whole-home generator that's wired in. The challenge with this method, for us, is that it's expensive and requires professional installation. In our area, PG&E (the power utility) offers installation, but this might not be the case everywhere. A portable generator is the most convenient for most folks, especially if you only need to run an appliance or two at a time. During that week-long winter power outage, we used ice (and later, snow) to keep food at safe temperatures in our cooler. The generator powered a single electric burner, plus the microwave, for hot meals and also charged our backup batteries and electronics.
Surge strip
With so many devices and appliances with different power ratings (not to mention your generator's power limits), it's hard to keep track of it all. A surge strip helps avoid damage to your devices. While you can tell when your generator has about had enough (like a car engine, a gas-powered generator will audibly express its overwhelm), it's harder to know what's happening with electronics and appliances.
A surge strip adds a layer of protection between your devices and the generator's power. However, there's a difference between a surge protector (or surge strip) and a regular power strip, with the latter offering no protection against voltage spikes or surges. Since there are a lot of things you shouldn't plug into power strips, it's a good idea to check what you have plugged in where, long before the power goes out.
During outages, using a surge strip gives you peace of mind while you rely on your generator for power. It also allows you to plug multiple items into the generator simultaneously. If you're like my family and prefer not (and don't need) to run the generator 24/7, you can plug in all the sensitive devices at once with a surge strip, prepping for the next power-free period. Sensitive devices include things like TVs, gaming consoles, smart home devices, internet modems, and more — and it's better to be safe than sorry, especially if you're relying on your devices for entertainment during an outage.
Battery backup
You might think that a battery backup is a bit overkill, especially if you already have a generator. Yet running a generator 24/7 for an entire week — the length of time we were without power one very snowy January — costs a ton in gas. Plus, we're fortunate enough to have a wood stove, so we didn't need the generator for heat.
What we wound up doing was firing up the generator briefly for breakfast and if we wanted a hot lunch. Then, in the evening, we'd prepare a hot meal and charge a bunch of stuff while the generator was on. One of the things we charged was a portable power station, which then powered our internet for the entire day. While most people might not consider Wi-Fi a must, I continued working from home on my laptop during that time, so Wi-Fi was our most important utility.
I own a couple of different power stations at this point, and both have been invaluable when the power drops out — whether for two hours or a full week. There are many big-name portable power station brands to choose from, with all manner of sizes and power ratings. We tend to use our battery stations for smaller electronics, so I've never calculated wattage before buying, but depending on your devices, you might want to do a deeper dive. Of course, the bigger the better in most cases, if budget allows.
Solar shower
While a power outage means no water if you have a well, an electric water heater means no hot water. In my experience, neither of those power outage side effects is acceptable. Sure, you could go the old-school route and warm up water in the kitchen, then carry it to the bathroom.
That said, I don't want to slosh hot water across my house, nor am I thrilled about standing in a cold shower waiting for water delivery. After being spoiled with on-demand hot water my entire life, a solar shower seems like the most logical and comfortable solution. A shower is just one solar-powered camping gadget that's helpful during power outages, but it does rely on a clear view of the sun. Fortunately, most places around the world receive a fair amount of sunlight in all seasons, although summer is the best time to gather solar energy in the U.S. Either way, a solar shower is extremely affordable.
My solar shower is basically a black bag that, when filled with water, absorbs heat from the sun. It's not a very scientific concept — black plastic gets hot in the sun — but it's simple enough to work. More advanced solar showers might require a set charging time, but even the simplest bag types will work in a pinch. That said, Amazon's top-rated Solar Shower Bag has a shower hose, nozzle, and a temperature indicator — and it's only $15.
Solar phone charger
If you're somewhere safe during a power outage, a cell phone might be more of a luxury than a necessity. Thus, instead of using your backup power to charge your phone, try a solar charger instead. Solar chargers have quite the reputation for taking forever to charge up, but if the weather is pleasant, there's nothing wrong with trickle-charging your device.
You'll also find plenty of options for solar charging, from handheld devices to solar panel strips with charging ports built in. Some chargers offer more than just device charging, with extras like radios and built-in flashlights. Amazon's Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank, for example, has wireless charging and an LED flashlight, and for $40, it's not a bad piece of tech to invest in. An emergency radio is an excellent addition to your power outage kit (more on that later), but a mini solar array may be an even more versatile piece of equipment to have on hand.
For example, Jackery — a brand well-known for manufacturing power stations — offers its SolarSaga 100W solar panel separately from its power stations. Whatever power station or battery backup you have, a solar panel setup can help charge things up when the electric grid is down. Although it's ideal to use solar power to charge a power station and then use the power station to charge electronics, you can also power items directly from the panels when they're actively collecting solar energy.
Camp stove
A camp stove is a no-brainer for power outages, as long as you have proper ventilation (ideally outside). Especially if you enjoy camping, a camp stove could be a piece of equipment that you use year-round. While I picture a larger, two-burner, grill-like camp stove like the one my family had when I was a kid, you'll find tons of versatile options when shopping at places like Amazon and camping stores.
For example, a folding two-burner camp stove from Amazon is about the size of a waffle iron and easily stows away when you don't need it. Conversely, a Coleman Triton, the quintessential camping grill of my childhood, is also a great deal and versatile for all your camping and power outage needs. Other camping gadgets can help you cook outdoors while the power is down, too, from solar ovens to electric kettles.
Of course, camping gear isn't the only option for cooking without power. It also might not be ideal if you don't have a safe outdoor space to use a camp stove. An alternative, if you have generator or battery backup power, is a single electric burner, aka a hot plate. I've owned the same Walmart-branded single-burner hot plate for over a decade, and it hasn't failed me yet. For simpler, single-pot meals during a power outage, one burner might be all you need. And great news: Walmart still has the Mainstays single burner for only $15.
Radio (battery or hand crank)
Although I'm not a huge fan of hand-crank devices for emergencies, many emergency radios offer hand-crank power just in case. Many offer battery power, too, which would be my first pick in most situations. For battery-powered radios, you'll want to stock up on batteries or keep rechargeable ones handy.
Whatever your preference, different types of emergency radios offer the same basic functionality: the ability to receive radio waves. Some do offer more perks, like exclusive access to NOAA frequencies, certain hazard alerts, and alarms, so read the fine print before clicking add to cart. Also, make sure you're informed about your local emergency radio stations before you need to find them during a blackout. Write down the radio frequencies (or save them in your radio's memory, if it has that option) and check in before an emergency comes. That way, you'll know where to listen for information when you truly need it.
I've been fortunate enough to have power when an emergency (a fire alert) hit our area, and I was able to find the local repeater channel through a Google search. However, doing so under duress was not a fun experience, and I wish I had known about that service sooner so I could have easily navigated to it during the emergency. Do your due diligence now, so you can stress less later.
Ice chest and freezer packs
An old-fashioned ice chest and ice or freezer packs can do the trick during a power outage, depending on how long the outage lasts. I have the most experience with this method because, despite having no power for a full week, we had plenty of snow. That said, it's not advisable to store your food directly in the snow, per the USDA.
The government's Food Safety website advises against storing cold food in snow or ice because temperatures can vary and animals can get into your food. It doesn't specifically cover using snow in your ice chest, but the general advice is to only use solid ice to keep food cold. Depending on how full your fridge and freezer are, you might also be able to use frozen food to keep perishables safe, at least for a while. An important piece of power outage preparation is making sure you can keep your food from going bad, so grabbing a few food thermometers is a good idea before you start playing the guessing game with the ice chest a week after the power goes down.
Another option is to choose a powered cooler. This type of cooler can have ice in it too, but models like the BougeRV on Amazon use power to stay cool. In theory, you could cool the unit down with power, let it sit until it begins to warm up (but stays below 40°F), then power it up again.
Heating or cooling
Depending on the season, a power outage can be dangerous because of heat or cold. While it's a lot to think about for a "what if" situation, consider what you may need in any season, whether the power outage lasts a few hours, a few days, or longer.
For winter power outages, consider investing in hand and foot warmers. Since your extremities are likely to suffer the most in the cold, instant hot packs (like HotHands Hand Warmers or HotHands Toe Warmers) are an easy addition to your blackout bag. Powered hand warmers are also a thing, with rechargeable versions sold in two-packs for around $30. Emergency blankets are another must-have for winter, and they come in compact packages. Amazon even has emergency mylar thermal blankets for around $7 for a pack of four.
For summer outages, a light with a fan attached is a good start. As part of your first aid kit, instant ice packs offer quick relief in hot temperatures, especially if all the ice in your house is tied up in coolers. If fans aren't enough, instant cold packs are a good backup option for keeping you sane when the temperature heats up and the A/C isn't operational.
Methodology
These products were chosen based on my experiences with power outages, both in a city during summertime and in the mountains during a snowy winter. The products listed are intended to make a power outage more comfortable and safer, although this isn't an exhaustive list of every tool or piece of tech you might want during an outage. Each specific product mentioned was the highest-rated in its category on Amazon.