10 Things You Should Never Plug Into A Power Strip

Power strips are popular, useful tools that you can find in almost any home. Everybody knows what they do, and in an age where more things need cables, power strips have almost become a necessity. Most homes weren't built with enough outlets for smartphones, tablets, Kindle e-readers, TVs, game consoles, and all of the rest of the technology that people use every day. Thus, many supplement their outlet selection with power strips or something similar to turn two plugs into six.

Generally, this isn't dangerous, but it can quickly become a problem if proper safety isn't observed. An overloaded power strip can cause all sorts of issues, from frying your electronics to catching fire. Usually, this happens because one or two items on the power strip draw way more power than it can handle. That's why most experts recommend only plugging in low-power items and using a power strip with a surge protector.

Along with the above advice, some devices should never be plugged into a power strip. These items should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet because they can easily overload a power strip by themselves, and that's not even counting anything else plugged in. If you need a quick answer on what not to plug into a power strip, the list is simple: If it generates a lot of heat, has a compressor, or has a powerful motor, you shouldn't use it with a power strip.

