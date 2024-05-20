Every Major Air Conditioner Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Once a year (possibly more than once these days thanks to climate change) we experience summer and its uncomfortably warm temperatures. So inevitably people are going to want to buy themselves an air conditioner, or replace an old one that doesn't quite pull its weight anymore.

How does one go about choosing what kind of air conditioner to get? There are a whole lot of factors to consider before even looking at brand names, such as whether you want a wall-mounted unit, window-mounted unit, or an entire home climate control central air system. Budget can be a limiting factor as well, which may also impact what kind of A/C you need to be looking at. Even once you've narrowed down your choices there's still the very real possibility that one company may produce better window air conditioners while another is better with central air systems. It can be a lot, which is why we've put together a list to act as a sort of basic guide for anyone looking to artificially lower the temperature in their living space.

This list has been assembled and organized using a combination of sources, such as brand breakdowns from reputable websites like Architectural Digest and This Old House, along with customer ratings and complaints documented on Consumer Affairs and the Better Business Bureau. Individual product reviews from customers as well as professional reviewers have also been factored in.