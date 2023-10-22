10 Of The Most Energy Efficient Appliances For Your Home In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While it wasn't always top of buyers' shopping lists, there's now more reason than ever to consider efficiency when buying a new household appliance. Firstly, buying an appliance that's as efficient as possible will save money over the long run –- less electricity being used equals smaller bills and over time it can really add up. Following Energy Star's Home Upgrade recommendations can even save as much as $500 every year. Secondly, climate concerns have made an increasing proportion of buyers conscious of their carbon footprint, and buying efficient appliances is a very easy way to reduce that footprint.
The Energy Star ratings by the EPA give buyers a straightforward way to check if what they're buying is as efficient as possible. Most appliances are covered, from air purifiers to chest freezers. Even among the top performers, there are a few appliances that stand out as being particularly efficient compared to the rest. Here's a quick rundown of 10 of the most efficient appliances across each major category.
Air purifier – Blueair 311 Pure
Blueair's air purifiers are consistently among the best when it comes to energy efficiency, but the model that offers the highest level of clean air delivery per watt is the 311 Pure. Blueair claims that it uses less energy than an LED light bulb on its lowest setting while only emitting noise levels of 23 dB. Cleaning a 387 square-foot room takes just 12.5 minutes on its highest setting, while a room of around 1,600 square feet can be cleaned in around an hour.
As well as removing dust and potentially harmful pollutants from the air, the 311 Pure also removes odors from common sources like pets or smoking. Design-wise, it's pretty minimalist, with its two-tone gray and white color scheme blending in with most room decor. Both an automatic and non-auto version are available, with the latter of the two being currently available on Amazon for $229.99.
Fridge freezer – Beko BFBF2414SS
Several fridge freezers share the top spot for efficiency in Energy Star's 2023 rankings, which measure how much power the appliance consumes annually compared to the federal standard. The Beko BFBF2414SS is one of the most affordable of those top picks, with a retail price of $1,399 on AJ Madison. It also boasts a number of useful features, including blue light technology aimed at preserving the freshness of fruit and vegetables as well as freezer anti-frost technology.
Frost-free freezing is made possible because of the two independently operated cooling systems for the fridge and freezer. A simple display inside the fridge allows for control of temperature and energy settings, but that's about it -– there are no smart refrigerator gimmicks to be found here.
It's worth noting that while the Beko remains a great budget pick, there are lots of pricier fridge-freezers from other leading brands like Samsung, LG, and Danby that also achieve top ratings for 2023. Picking one will come down more to budget and size requirements than anything else, considering how many highly efficient options there are currently on the market to choose from.
Clothes washer – Samsung WF53BB8700AT
Samsung dominates the Energy Star efficiency ratings for clothes washers in 2023 with 10 models receiving a top rating. One of the best in terms of both energy and water consumption is the WF53BB8700AT, a front load smart washer with a host of additional features over a budget machine. Its 28 minute Super Speed 2.0 wash will be great for households that are often short on time, while its steam wash function helps remove stubborn stains.
Samsung's self-cleaning technology also helps keep it free of bacteria or mold buildup, while its 5.3 cubic foot capacity makes it a great family-friendly option. Like any good smart washer, there's also WiFi connectivity and a companion smartphone app, which can be used to remotely start and stop the wash cycle and set a schedule for cycles to begin.
At the time of writing, it's currently available for $1,048.11 on Amazon, shaving several hundred dollars off its original retail price.
Dishwasher – Fisher & Paykel DD24STX6I1
Fisher & Paykel lead the pack when it comes to energy efficient dishwashers, with two of their models receiving an unbeatable annual 114kWh usage rating for 2023. Both are very similar, with the DD24STX6I1 currently available for $1,299.99 at AJ Madison. It boasts a handful of smart features including a smartphone companion app for starting and stopping cycles remotely. Of course, the unit will still require manual loading — and therefore being next to the dishwasher — so it's fair to say that function is of limited usefulness.
What is useful, however, is the range of wash cycles available, with eight to choose from, including specific settings for glassware and auto detection. There's also a quiet wash function available on certain cycles to reduce noise levels early in the morning or late at night. That can bring operating noise levels down as low as 43 dB. Pausing the cycle is straightforward, too. Knocking the door will allow it to open, and then the cycle can be restarted through the control panel that's inside the dishwasher.
Upright freezer – Danby Designer DUFM085A4TDD
Anyone with a larger family to feed may well need freezer capacity well beyond what the average fridge freezer can offer, and an extra standalone freezer is a great solution. The choice between a chest or upright freezer is largely a personal one, but when it comes to energy efficiency, there are a few clear winners in each category that stand out from the rest. Among the best overall is the Danby Designer DUFM085A4TDD, which offers 8.5 cu-ft of storage space and four shelves for easy stacking. Three of those shelves offer a quick freeze function too.
As well as the kitchen, it's also suitable for keeping in the garage or basement, as it can operate between 0°F and 110°F. At a current price of $747.04 on Amazon, it's not the cheapest option on the market, but the 5 year warranty on both parts and labor with complimentary at-home service should help justify the extra investment.
Dryer – Beko HPD24414W
The Beko HPD24414W is one of the most energy efficient dryers certified by Energy Star in 2023 and also promises quieter noise levels than older models thanks to its revised motor that's rated at 66 dB. The dryer retails on AJ Madison for $1,399 –- not a bargain, but the heat pump dryer should offset some of that cost over time with reduced electricity bills. Its steam injection feature also helps reduce crinkles and therefore cut down on ironing while also helping to neutralize any germs left on clothes after washing.
It can be controlled remotely via the HomeWhiz companion app, with 15 programs available in stock and a selection of extra downloadable programs for items like wool and bedding. Its capacity of 4.5 cubic feet isn't class-leading, but it should offer enough capacity for most households. The only other dryer to score an equally high rating on Energy Star's tests is the Blomberg DHP24404W, which sports a similar retail price to the Beko but misses out on the smart features.
Chest freezer – Avanti CF24Q0W
Buyers who prefer the affordability and space of a chest freezer as opposed to an upright freezer are not short on choice when it comes to energy efficient appliances, but the top performer in terms of annual energy usage is the Avanti CF24Q0W. In its smallest and most efficient form, it only provides 2.5 cubic feet of capacity, but larger variants expand that storage space up to ten cubic feet.
Its design is nothing unusual for a chest freezer -– there are no extra smart connectivity or tech features that promise to enhance freshness –- but it's considerably more affordable as a result. The 2.5 cubic foot variant can, at the time of writing, be picked up for $320.72 on Newegg, making it one of the best ways to add freezer capacity to a house without breaking the bank on upfront costs or monthly electricity bills.
Room air conditioner – GE AHTR10AC
Another home appliance that's increasingly common to see offered with smart capabilities is the humble air conditioner, with the GE AHTR10AC packing WiFi connectivity to allow it to be controlled via the SmartHQ smartphone app. For those who prefer to adjust the AC without resorting to their phone, a remote is also included, and there are also physical buttons on the unit itself. This connected conditioner is currently available at a discounted price of $313.14 on Amazon and should prove to be a better value than the competition over time, with a top Energy Star rating for combined energy efficiency.
As well as the smartphone app being useful as a remote control, it also gives users notifications when the filter needs changing, so there's no need to worry about forgetting. With geofencing, the app can also use the phone's location to detect when it's approaching the house and adjust the temperature settings accordingly. If that wasn't enough, with a compatible Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa smart speaker, the AC unit can also be controlled through voice commands.
Dehumidifier – Lumisys OL50D-D024A
While Energy Star tests both whole home and portable dehumidifiers, we're only focusing on portable units here. Of those, the top rated is the Lumisys OL50D-D024A, with a liter per kWh rating of 2.01. It's designed to be simple to adjust, with a rotary dial on the side to set target humidity and a small LED screen displaying current humidity levels. It's quiet too, with a noise rating of 45 dB.
While there's no smartphone connectivity like many of the other efficient appliances on this list, a 24 hour timer allows users to set a scheduled time for the Lumisys to turn on and off throughout the day. Alternatively, it will also shut off once it detects that the target humidity level has been reached. At around 38 lb, it should be easy enough for most users to haul between one room and another if needed. The dehumidifier is currently available on Amazon in a variety of sizes, the cheapest of which starts at $159.99.
Combined washer dryer – GE PFQ97HSPVDS
Only two combination washer-dryers qualified for Energy Star ratings for 2023, with the GE PFQ97HSPVDS being the most efficient of the pair. As well as saving energy, it also should help save time, with GE claiming an average wash and dry time of around 2 hours. That's partly down to the revised airflow system designed to dry clothes quicker without cranking up air temperature to potentially garment-damaging levels.
It's convenient and potentially saves space compared to having a separate washer and dryer, but the advantages come at a steep premium. The washer-dryer retails on GE's website for $2,899, and for that, buyers only get a relatively unremarkable 4.8 cubic feet of capacity. That said, the reduced cycle time should more than make up for the drum size, and really, this is all about convenience. It doesn't get much more convenient than being able to put the washing in and come back to it having been completed a couple of hours later.