These Are The Most Powerful Blenders Available From Every Major Brand
A classic kitchen staple, a blender can vary in more than just color and shape. If you want something powerful, there are a number of factors to consider — in particular, motor speed, blade quality, and size.
A high horsepower blender can process more ingredients for longer, with less strain on the motor. Some manufacturers list power in watts and others in horsepower — there's really no difference. If you know the calculation, you can figure out both metrics for each blender for easier comparison. When looking at blender horsepower, manufacturers will typically list the peak horsepower and not the normal running horsepower, but you can calculate running horsepower by multiplying the blender's wattage by 0.00134. So for a 1,200-watt blender, you should get 1.6 HP.
The blades matter just as much as horsepower. Poor-quality blades will struggle to chop through tough ingredients (or in some cases, Apple watches), making for inconsistent results. If your blades aren't up to the task, you'll need to run your blender for longer, which can cause it to wear out faster.
Last but not least, the size of the blender pitcher matters — an overloaded blender won't work as fast. Consider what types of foods you need to blend to make sure you're buying one that can accommodate your needs. If the pitcher is too small, horsepower and blade quality will only help so much.
Let's compare the most powerful blenders from every well-known brand and what makes them worthy of a spot in your kitchen.
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen with Auto IQ
Kitchen technology keeps getting smarter, and the Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen with Auto IQ is proof. This blender system features multiple pre-set speeds for one-touch blending action. It automatically adjusts its speed to the ingredients to reduce motor strain and streamline blending time. In addition to speed, the blender automatically "pauses" during blending cycles so that food can evenly distribute within the pitcher and re-settle for more even blending.
Ninja makes high-end appliances, and this blender is no different. The company lists this blender as having 1,400 peak watts of power. Peak horsepower refers to the amount of power created when the motor meets resistance. When the motor starts spinning, this initial torque will give you an extra boost to start breaking down your ingredients. But within a breath later, the horsepower will drop — this is the running horsepower, and your blender will operate at this intensity the majority of the time. Using the calculation we mentioned above, the peak horsepower is ~1.9.
This blending system includes a 72-ounce pitcher to create larger recipes. Its blades are powerful and durable enough to crush ice, even in large batches. You can take your pick of four different blade assemblies to slice through any ingredients, including sticky dough or whole fruits and vegetables. It also includes a separate food processing container that uses the same motor and base as the blender, along with two personal-sized to-go cups for small-batch concoctions.
Vitamix Professional Series 750
Vitamix is a top choice among chefs, and its Professional Series 750 puts restaurant-grade power in the hands of consumers. This blender features five automated blending options to make blending less hands-on. It can handle everything from frozen smoothies to hot soups and purees without needing to swap out blade assemblies.
Vitamix lists a 2.2 horsepower rating, which is just a little over 1,600 peak watts. It's the most powerful consumer blender the brand offers (so far) and can puree whole fruits and vegetables in seconds. Laser-cut stainless steel blades are durable, hygienic, and can withstand daily use without losing sharpness. There's also a cooling fan so the unit doesn't overheat, which reduces strain and allows for continued operation.
One feature that stands out is its lower profile pitcher, which makes it wider and allows it to blend ingredients more evenly. Tall, skinny pitchers or containers can place some of your ingredients too far away from the blades. By contrast, short and wide containers help your ingredients spread out for a more even blend. Vitamix also includes a coordinating low-profile tamper to press foods into the blades' path for better mixing.
Nutribullet Pro+
A popular name in personal blenders and tiny appliances, the Nutribullet Pro+ offers more extraction power compared to the original Nutribullet. Its 1200 watts gives you about a peak of 1.6 hp, which is about twice that of its predecessor. In terms of size and style, not much else has changed. It packs a lot of power into a small footprint and doesn't take up much countertop or cabinet space.
One of its most notable features is its hands-free pulse function. Rather than turning everything into a fine liquid, the pulsing blade creates small, even chunks for salsas and dips. It automatically shuts off so you can focus on other things in the kitchen. And unlike previous Nutribullet models, the Pro+ includes a one-push button on the base for easy operation.
For a blender this size, the Nutribullet Pro+ 1200 gives larger, less powerful blenders some tough competition. However, keep in mind it's designed for individual servings, not large batches or multi-serving recipes.
Oster Versa Pro Series Professional Blender
The most powerful blender in the Oster family, the Oster Versa Pro Series Professional Blender clocks in at 1,400 watts and ~1.9 hp. It comes with an 8-cup blending jar, which is bigger than personal blenders but not quite as spacious as some other high-speed blenders. However, the slightly smaller size makes it ideal if you want something compact that doesn't sacrifice power.
Performance-wise, the Oster Versa Pro Series Professional Blender can easily and evenly blend multiple ingredients even when full to capacity. This might be one of its superpowers. Users note that because the jar is wider than other blenders, it doesn't do small batches as well as it blends bigger recipes.
Customers have compared the power of the Oster Versa Pro Series Professional Blender to other high-quality blenders like Vitamix and Blendtec, but for less than half the price. This model also comes with an impressive 7-year limited warranty, a testament to the quality of the materials. And let's be honest, the red and black design is sleek and stunning (and definitely looks more expensive than it is).
Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Blender
Powerful doesn't have to be loud, and the Hamilton Beach Professional 1500 Watt Peak Power Quiet Blender proves it. This 1,500-watt (2 hp) blender looks like belongs in a bar on the beach, yet costs less than many other consumer-grade blenders of comparable quality. The secret is in its plastic shield enclosure, giving you a double layer of protection while the blender is in use. (Helpful hint: the shield can also double as a serving pitcher.)
Take your pick of four pre-programmed settings that let you free up your hands to do other prep work. Choose your setting, then use the variable speed dial to customize your blending process. There's also a one-touch clean setting that lets you skip the dishwasher or hand-scrubbing while getting into all the little crevices.
On the downside, the blender jar is about half the size of other high-speed, non-personal blenders (32 ounces compared to 64 ounces or more). The large base and enclosure take up quite a bit of space, so the total footprint is comparable to that of other blenders but without the same blending capacity.
KitchenAid Pro Line Series Blender
Blender power is just as much about the blades as it is the horsepower, and the KitchenAid Pro Line Series Blender gives you a double dose of both. With 3.5 peak and asymmetrical blades, there isn't much this professional-grade blender can't whip up.
The unique blade design cuts in four different yet strategic angles. And just in case, it also includes a tamper accessory so you can push nuisance ingredients into the blade's path safely. For extra power, you can hit the pulse or boost settings to suit whatever you're blending. There's also a self-cleaning mode so that the most cleaning you'll ever have to do with this blender is rinsing.
The Pro Line Series Blender has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating on its website (at the time of this article), with users citing power, features, sound level, and capacity as its best qualities. It can handle frozen foods with ease as well as foods of varying sizes and textures.
Calphalon Activesense Durable Stainless Steel Blender
Calphalon is a budget blender brand, but don't mistake a low price tag for a lack of power. Its Activesense Durable Stainless Steel Blender with Blend N Go Cup is a bundle of 1,200 watts (1.6 hp), three speeds, and a six-point blade for fast precision blending. It also includes its ActiveSense technology that automatically adjusts time and speed based on what you're blending.
This option gives you a two-for-one deal with its complete blender system and separate portable cup. You can whip up tasty smoothies, salad dressings, desserts, or drinks in seconds and carry them with you. Choose from five pre-defined settings to suit your desired texture and get consistent results.
There's an art to blending, ensuring you have the right mix of solids and liquids. ActiveSense will let you know if you need to add liquid for a better blend, helping to take the guesswork out of prepping new recipes.
Breville Super Q
When motor size matters, The Super Q by Breville ranks among the best of all blenders. Its 1,800-watt motor (about 2.4 hp) is head and shoulders above high-speed options from other kitchen blender brands. It's powerful enough to chop through a variety of coarse or hard foods yet it can still maintain an "inside voice" with noise suppression technology.
In this case, powerful can also mean versatile. This blender also comes with a personal blending attachment specifically designed for smoothies, drinks, and other on-the-go items. And if you're a die-hard Breville loyalist, the Super Q also works with the Vac Q, a vacuum pump attachment that applies vacuum pressure before blending to enrich the flavor and texture of your foods and drinks. Multi-use performance adds to its power.
Aside from its long list of performance standards, the Super Q was also voted Best Blender of 2023 by CNN.
Cuisinart Hurricane Pro 3.5 Peak HP Blender
Cuisinart's Hurricane Pro 3.5 peak hp blender is a commercial-grade blender on a home chef's budget. With a 3.5 hp motor (about 2,600 watts), variable speed controls, and a 10-year motor warranty, you truly do get what you pay for.
In Cuisinart's own words, this is its "most powerful blender ever." It delivers pre-set controls that also learn your preferences. You can adjust the built-in settings and it remembers your changes for next time. It also includes a countdown timer so you'll know when your hands-free blends are almost ready for the next step.
Unlike most blenders that feature a four-blade design, the Hurricane Pro 3.5 peak hp blender adds two extra blades for faster and more precise cutting. It's powerful enough to chop through ice and durable enough to provide everyday use.
The Cuisinart Hurricane Pro 3.5 peak hp blender has garnered a 4.7-star rating from customers, who have remarked about its quality, value for money, and ease of use. Buyers have noted that it can turn oats into flour, create thick and creamy smoothies, or whip up enough waffle batter for a crowd.
Beastmode by Beast
One of the most powerful (and unique-looking) personal blenders, Beastmode by Beast gets a major upgrade from the original Beast. On the menu are a 1200-watt (1.6 hp) motor, a ribbed interior for even blends, a built-in blender timer, and a single button to make it all come together.
A few extra accessories top off the experience, making it truly personal. They've added a leak-proof straw cap, drinking lid, cleaning brushes, and a carrying cap so you can take your healthy smoothies (or anything else) on the go. Load your ingredients, blend to perfection, then use your blending jar as your to-go cup complete with lid and straw. Everything but the base is dishwasher-safe in the top rack to save you time and hassle.
As with other high-speed blenders, you can combine multiple ingredients with varying textures, thicknesses, and "frozen-ness" at the same time. Users note that everything blends well together without becoming frothy (which can totally change the taste and texture). Beast recommends that a third of your ingredients should be liquid to get the perfect blend.
BlendJet2
A blender in a class all its own, the BlendJet 2 is the next iteration of its highly successful personal-sized successor, which sold out in its first three weeks on the market. The vibrant, candy-colored blenders are known for their portability and tornado-like effect, but the new addition to the BlendJet lineup is also five times more powerful than the original with 2 peak hp.
With six-point stainless steel blades that spin 275 times per second, nothing gets by this blender. They're offset from the center to create the tornado effect, ensuring that all ingredients get evenly mixed.
Unlike most blenders, the BlendJet 2 is rechargeable via USB-C and designed to go wherever you do. It's lightweight at just 1.34 pounds yet it can perfectly crush ice in just 20 seconds. Each blender can also be a statement of your personality, with multiple colors and designs to choose from.
It's important to note that the BlendJet 2 was recalled in December 2023 due to fire and laceration hazards. However, the blender underwent a redesign and now has a newer base with thicker blades and higher-quality electronics. It has passed a durability test and remains on the market.
Methodology
In most cases, high-speed blenders typically cost more than the average household blender but are well worth the price. A great blender can do so much more than mix up a margarita. Powerful blenders can handle a larger variety of foods, tend to have higher quality blades, and will last much longer compared to cheaper options.
However, many brands offer more than one model for high-speed blenders, and the differences between them can often be minute or confusing. That's why we rely on a combination of manufacturer product descriptions, user reviews, and feedback, and consumer reports to learn which models can give you the power you expect.
For this round-up of the most powerful blenders, we focused on blenders suitable for home use, not commercial use. While a few on this list may perform well in a commercial setting, their core user base is the average home cook or smoothie aficionado.