These Are The Most Powerful Blenders Available From Every Major Brand

A classic kitchen staple, a blender can vary in more than just color and shape. If you want something powerful, there are a number of factors to consider — in particular, motor speed, blade quality, and size.

A high horsepower blender can process more ingredients for longer, with less strain on the motor. Some manufacturers list power in watts and others in horsepower — there's really no difference. If you know the calculation, you can figure out both metrics for each blender for easier comparison. When looking at blender horsepower, manufacturers will typically list the peak horsepower and not the normal running horsepower, but you can calculate running horsepower by multiplying the blender's wattage by 0.00134. So for a 1,200-watt blender, you should get 1.6 HP.

The blades matter just as much as horsepower. Poor-quality blades will struggle to chop through tough ingredients (or in some cases, Apple watches), making for inconsistent results. If your blades aren't up to the task, you'll need to run your blender for longer, which can cause it to wear out faster.

Last but not least, the size of the blender pitcher matters — an overloaded blender won't work as fast. Consider what types of foods you need to blend to make sure you're buying one that can accommodate your needs. If the pitcher is too small, horsepower and blade quality will only help so much.

Let's compare the most powerful blenders from every well-known brand and what makes them worthy of a spot in your kitchen.