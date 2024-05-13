Every Major Kitchen Blender Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Buying a blender isn't a major purchase for most consumers, but you might regret a hasty buying decision while scraping smoothie chunks out of a broken one. A poor-quality appliance can get in the way of daily life. A good-quality one can make it easier (and tastier).

There are no guarantees with any appliance — unless the manufacturer offers one — but some blender brands are rated better than others. That means lower odds of malfunctions, plus better (and faster) smoothies. No matter what you want to blend (smoothie or otherwise), performance is important. Price, warranty coverage, and reviews are all important when shopping for a blender.

To help you find the best product, our kitchen blender brand ratings consider price, product reviews, consumer experiences, and manufacturer information. We've even included information on a big-name company that uses specific brands, so if your budget permits, you can achieve the same results at home.