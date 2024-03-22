5 Appliance Brands That Are Still Made In The USA

Globalization has brought about a lot of advantages, such as technological advancements through specialization, skilled workers, product variation, and lower prices of goods. It can be a boon to people looking to enrich their lives with more options. However, globalization does come at a price, especially with its overall impact on the local economy.

Unfortunately, it's hard to know what brands are made in America. In the increasingly complex world of manufacturing, the average person may not have the time to check how many of their appliance's components were truly sourced, processed, or assembled in the U.S. Thankfully, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed guidelines for what products can be labeled "Made in the U.S.A." in 2020. To be considered M.U.S.A., the FTC shares three guidelines:

Final assembly or processing of the product occurs in the United States;

All significant processing that goes into the product occurs in the United States; and

All or virtually all ingredients or components of the product are made and sourced in the United States.

Companies that don't follow these requirements cannot market products as "Made in the U.S.A." Additionally, the FTC can better manage the quality of products associated with American manufacturers with civil penalties for violations.

While it may be impossible to rule out foreign element use in your home completely, here are some American-made brands and products that should be on your list for your next appliance purchase.