Major Microwave Brands Ranked Worst To Best
The microwave is one of the most heavily utilized appliances in the kitchen, as it is useful in both cooking and later reheating meals. Microwaves can be used to prepare a cheap dinner in just a handful of minutes, or they can be used to whip up a perfect movie snack. Microwaves have come a long way since they were originally invented, evolving from simple popcorn-popping machines to multifunctional culinary companions.
As with any home appliance, the brand you choose can significantly impact your microwave experience. With an array of features, sizes, and capabilities, selecting the right microwave brand is a decision that should not be taken lightly. Whether it be an over-the-range microwave or a countertop microwave, it's always important that a microwave can actually do its job reliably, as there's nothing worse than pulling something out of the microwave for it to be cold in the middle.
Whether you are a seasoned consumer with discerning tastes, a student in need of a dependable microwave for your dorm room, or a diligent parent navigating meal preparation, there's a microwave out there that will fit your needs and budget. Between proper heating, sturdiness, and doing the job quietly, there are some of the major microwave brands that stand well above the flock.
12. Samsung
When discussing almost any type of electronics, there's always a large chance that Samsung makes one. From the Samsung Galaxy S23 in your pocket to the Samsung Galaxy Buds in your ears, there's no shortage of Samsung products. They make plenty of home appliances too, from vacuums to washers, with microwaves thrown in to boot.
Counter to some of the more positive aspects of Samsung's wide range of products, their microwaves are a bit behind the pack. Specifically, the control panels on Samsung's over-the-range (OTR) microwaves were highlighted as being prone to developing faults in a Consumer Reports survey. That's not to say, of course, that there don't exist any good Samsung microwaves. The Samsung MC11K7035CG, for example, can stand out as a great countertop unit. The microwave in question comes with convection and air frying capabilities, which can help this microwave in the quest to free up space on your countertop from a trove of other appliances.
Of course, if you enjoy the smart home capabilities or Bixby tricks present in other appliances in Samsung's home appliance lineup, their microwaves can offer another integrated electronic for your home's network. However, the flip side of that idea comes in the form of potentially paying $599 for a new OTR microwave. If you're a diehard Samsung consumer, then their microwaves aren't the absolute worst on the market. Still, among the major microwave brands, you can do better for less.
11. LG
While LG's phones business officially shut down back in 2021, they still stand tall in a range of consumer electronics available on the market, including microwaves. In many ways, the wide net cast by LG's product lineup is almost as large as that cast by Samsung. However, when it comes to both companies, LG ekes out the edge in microwaves for a few key reasons.
LG is renowned for technological innovation, and their microwaves are no exception. Many LG models feature Smart Inverter technology for precise power control, sensor cooking, and extensive pre-programmed settings catering to diverse recipes. Models such as the LG MVEL2033F boast quiet operation and, more importantly, even heating while just being a hair on the slow side. However, the big drawback of this model is its price, whose MSRP is listed at $459.
Regardless of price, LG has a positive reputation in the realm of reliability. That being said, some LG microwave models can be relatively larger and heavier than their counterparts in the market. This may pose challenges in terms of counter space and maneuverability in smaller kitchens. LG microwaves embody a blend of state-of-the-art technology and timeless design, catering to those who appreciate sophistication and functionality in their kitchen appliances. While they come with a premium price, the advanced features and elegant aesthetics make them an attractive choice for those willing to invest in top-tier microwave technology.
10. Cuisinart
If you have any familiarity with the world of kitchenware, then the name Cuisinart should ring plenty of bells. Whether the name is emblazoned on the handle of your utensils or the side of your mixing bowls, it can now be added to one more spot in your kitchen — the front of your microwave. While their microwaves can be very visually pleasing and offer appealing versatility on the surface, there's more to consider when looking at Cuisinart's microwave lineup.
As an example, the Cuisinart CMW-200 1.2-cubic-foot Convection Microwave Oven with Grill sells for $299.95, making it too expensive to be a good budget option. On the flip side, its feature set doesn't exactly live up to other similarly priced or higher microwaves. Moreover, user reviews highlight persistent issues with the unit's door.
Of course, there are plenty of positives to Cuisinart's line of microwaves. One key component is controls. As silly as it may seem, sometimes microwaves have all too complicated user interfaces that include anything from unclear controls or a lack of mainstay features. Cuisinart's units tend to maintain the time-tested number pad and specialty buttons standard to most microwaves. However, for most consumers, there are better brands to shop from.
9. Farberware
Another name that's likely tucked into many places throughout your kitchen is Farberware, and the same brand name can be found on the front of your microwave. Farberware's microwaves emphasize simplicity, functionality, and reliability, making them a popular choice for those seeking an uncomplicated choice in the machine.
Farberware microwaves are known for their budget-friendly pricing, which provides an attractive option for consumers who value cost-effective kitchen appliances. The Farberware FMWO11AHTBKB currently retails for $129.99, markedly cheaper than average units from previously listed brands. Farberware microwaves are also typically more compact and lightweight compared to some competitors, which is advantageous for users with limited kitchen space or those who require portability.
On the flip side, there can be some issues of note. Farberware microwaves may lack some of the advanced features and settings found in higher-end models. They are geared more toward essential cooking and reheating tasks. For those wanting something more advanced than punching in numbers or pushing a popcorn button, other brands might better suit your needs. On the other hand, if you're a college student looking for something affordable that will get the job done, Farberware might be one of the best options available to you.
8. General Electric
General Electric's microwave lineup includes many great options. Whether you're looking for something compact and simple or something that can fit your largest dishes while being equipped with the latest features, GE can offer a microwave that will suit your needs. However, the greatest strength GE has is the smart microwave.
Smart microwaves aren't all that out there of an idea. While it may strike you as an unexpected use for your smart speaker, turning on your microwave isn't too farfetched in smart home technology. When it comes to integration into your smart home, GE's microwaves offer the best product for the job. GE's JES1097SMSS Smart Countertop unit provides seamless integration with Amazon Echo or Google Home speakers and can also be controlled through GE's app. The unit's Scan-to-Cook feature offers an advanced feel through scanning a barcode and having your microwave automatically know what to do with supported items.
GE's smart microwave is arguably a better pick to pair up with your Amazon Alexa than the AmazonBasics Microwave due to its simple integration with your network and the superior cooking features of the unit. It's also priced at $159.00, which is remarkably fair for the feature set and quality. However, user reviews report that the actual physical control panel can be problematic to operate, while the microwave itself can be loud and prone to issues.
For a seamless smart microwave experience, GE offers the best in the market. Still, if you're not too concerned about Alexa being able to microwave your soup, you'll be best looking for another brand.
7. KitchenAid
While KitchenAid's appliance presence may be more strongly associated with the company's iconic kitchen mixers, they do offer a line of microwaves. However, their microwaves don't live up to the level of prestige upheld by their dominant line of stand mixers.
That being said, KitchenAid microwaves still prioritize user convenience. Their microwaves typically offer intuitive controls, enabling users to navigate settings, cooking modes, and timers with ease. Just like their kitchen mixers, their microwaves feature classic and sophisticated designs. Stainless steel exteriors, touch-sensitive displays, and intuitive control panels contribute to their aesthetic appeal, seamlessly blending with various kitchen decors.
Despite not being up to snuff with their mixers, KitchenAid's mixers still cost a premium price. While their range of microwaves does garner impressive feature sets, the price tags that hit the $500 range on closeout pricing simply are not justified. Furthermore, the brand receives a Fair reliability rating from Consumer Reports, which puts it down a peg when stacked against other comparable brands.
6. Commercial Chef
Commercial Chef microwaves are a great option for being budget-conscious with your choice of microwave. Commercial Chef microwaves provide good-quality and cost-effective solutions for individuals seeking a reliable microwave for essential cooking and reheating tasks. While they may not offer the same features as higher-end models, their simplicity, affordability, and compact design make them an attractive choice for anyone with straightforward needs out of a microwave.
If you're in the market for a no-nonsense, cheap microwave, you don't need to look much further than the Commercial Chef CHM660B. This unit is priced at a modest $98.99. While the price makes it a fantastic budget microwave, there are several trade-offs to consider with such a unit. To begin with, there's no digital timer display or anything of the sort on this microwave, just two mechanical dials. While the lack of a microwave clock and exact time can seem bizarre to modern sensibilities, it's not all too strange to deal with if you need an affordable microwave.
While the clunkiness on the outside can be detractive, don't let it run you away from a mostly silent and effective unit. Outside of its controls, the only issues to note are the small size and wattage. Beyond that, if the size or lack of digital display is too much of an issue, much of Commercial Chef's selection only requires a step of five to ten dollars to find the features in question. For a budget microwave that will get the job done, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than a Commercial Chef unit.
5. Galanz
Many microwave brands can be commended for doing one thing better than the rest of the field, and while there is an admirability inherent to that kind of specialization, sometimes it's best to browse a brand that does many things well while staying short of the best at any one thing. Galanz offers that kind of variety selection, with the added benefit of quality products to back up their diverse lineup.
With Galanz, you might consider the Galanz GLCMKA07BER-07. This model, in particular, holds a retro aesthetic appeal, with an old-school look that maintains a more modern control scheme and display. Perhaps more appealing about this microwave is its $89.99 list price. For a larger and quieter unit, there's the Galanz GSWWD12S1SA10A. This model, however, comes at a much steeper $363.42. However, this unit also features a much richer feature base with air frying and convection oven capabilities.
Unfortunately, both of the previously mentioned microwaves have one weakness in common — they're slow. They will still cook effectively, but they are slower than many microwaves that can be purchased in either price category. Galanz's microwaves have great capabilities, and while they may not outshine other top-tier brands, they're fine purchases nonetheless.
4. Whirlpool
Over-the-range microwaves offer a great level of convenience, as having them stationed above your oven can add a new layer of efficiency to your kitchen. While you may associate Whirlpool with your laundry room more than your kitchen, Whirlpool has a presence in both. In particular, Whirlpool's OTR microwaves offer best-in-class performance in addition to Whirlpool's countertop offerings.
The Whirlpool WMH53521H is a standout as one of the best OTR microwaves available. The microwave, above all, gets one thing very right – no cold spots. If there's one thing a microwave should do above all, it's properly heat your food. Moreover, with its size, it can accommodate larger items in the microwave, in addition to having a wire rack to enable support for heating up two plates at once.
One weakness in Whirlpool's lineup comes in its countertop offerings. Particularly, their countertop microwaves have a specific issue that was highlighted by Consumer Reports – doors that don't quite close properly. While that isn't a deal breaker on its own, this can lead to further issues and, eventually, the need for a new microwave.
3. Sharp
At this point in our ranking, it's not entirely unreasonable to see the last few microwave brands as equal and hard to distinguish. Sharp exemplifies the strong lineup across the board seen on the last three microwave brands we'll be taking a look at. For most consumers, Sharp will have a good unit at a good price that fulfills the basic needs you have for a microwave.
An example of Sharp's lineup is the countertop Sharp SMC0912BS. This unit doesn't have some of the more advanced features that others carry, such as app control or sensors to ensure any given food item is done. However, the pros make up for this by far. To begin with, this unit retails at a very affordable $99.99. Whereas other budget microwaves may lose out design-wise or control-wise, Sharp's unit sacrifices none of those things. Perhaps the biggest weakness you could point out is the lack of light inside the microwave.
Going further, OTR Sharp microwaves have earned an Excellent rating for reliability from Consumer Reports. While those won't be as affordable as the previously mentioned countertop model, they still offer the great power and reliability that you would expect. In addition, the more expensive models include features such as sensors and smart home integration.
2. Toshiba
While focused on simplicity, Toshiba microwaves often include modern features such as sensor cooking and pre-programmed settings, adding a touch of innovation to their practicality. Beyond that, there are plenty of admirable qualities and great picks from within their lineup.
For smart microwaves, there's the Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS), which retails for $179.99. However, if you're more inclined to have a smaller microwave, there's the Toshiba ML2-EM25PAE, available for just $119. For just a fantastic overall microwave, you may be interested in the $114.99 Toshiba EM925A5A. While all of these microwaves offer different specific feature sets for different microwave needs, they all have two big things in common — affordability and efficiency.
There are tons of great features among Toshiba's lineup that can be sifted through for your exact needs. All of these microwaves will reliably heat your food and do so relatively quietly, and all of that comes at a great price point. For a good deal on a great microwave, you can't go wrong with a Toshiba.
1. Panasonic
Finally, the peak of microwave excellence: Panasonic. What sets Panasonic above Toshiba hasn't got anything to do with the negatives of the latter brand but rather is a reflection of the overwhelming positives of Panasonic's microwave lineup.
The Panasonic NN-GN68KS, which retails for $349.99, is a great choice for a microwave with an infrared boiler for those who want a more literal meaning to "nuking" your food. For something cheaper, the Panasonic NN-SN67HS is a great microwave for evenly heating foods at fast paces at a $154.99 price point. If you are willing to invest a little more and are seeking performance that matches the price, the Panasonic NN-SD975S is a great choice at $399.
Across most price ranges, it's very hard to top Panasonic's offering. Ultimately, your mileage will vary, and what's most important to bear in mind are your needs and wants from a microwave. It is essential to assess your specific requirements, budget, and the importance of advanced features, weighing these factors against the advantages and disadvantages to ensure they align with your expectations. With those parameters, it's highly likely you'll find yourself considering a Panasonic microwave.