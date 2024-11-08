7 Devices You Should Never Plug Into An Extension Cord

Extension cords have a plethora of uses — as long as those uses revolve around increasing the length of an electronic device's power cord. However, there's a fair bit of nuance when it comes to selecting and using extension cords, as well. You want to make sure you pick the right ones, and not just because of cost or convenience.

Decisions shouldn't be limited to picking between a regular cord or a wall-mounted version that'll keep them off the floor, either. You never want to use a cord meant for indoor use outside. Different cords have different power capacities, and they're not meant to be used in a permanent (or even semi-permanent) setup. Think of it like the idea that it's better to unplug your devices when they aren't in use, except instead of saving a little on the monthly electric bill, you avoid an increased fire risk.

On top of all that, though, you also have to pay close attention to what you're plugging an extension cord into in the first place. While they can be great for electric tools, yard work, or camping if you use an RV, there are some things you absolutely should not connect them to.

