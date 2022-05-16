Should You Unplug Devices When Not Using Them?

Unplugging your devices won't save as much electricity as you might think it does, but according to CNET, the phantom load generated by plugged in (but turned off) appliances can still account for up to 10% of your yearly electricity bill. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, as reported by CNET, depending on how many devices and appliances are used in your household, you could add up to an average of $100 of power expenses per year — simply by leaving your devices plugged in. That said, $100 per year is nothing to scoff at for many folks, and that cost could skew much higher in certain areas and in certain households.

But there's still a good reason that you may want to leave your devices plugged in overnight, and it comes down to convenience. Unplugging your devices when you're done using them and plugging them all back in when you want to use them again is, generally speaking, inconvenient. You probably don't want to unplug your refrigerator each time you finish cooking a meal, for instance. Speaking of appliances that are passively in use at all times of day, you might use an intricate smart home system that includes security and monitoring functions, and you wouldn't want to unplug them either. Additionally, many devices self-update when you're not using them, or are dependent on an internal clock in order to work properly, making it at least worth leaving them in their power-off mode instead of unplugging them entirely.