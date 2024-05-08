5 Solar Camping Gadgets To Bring On Your Next Camping Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many types of camping tech that can be found online or in outdoor stores like REI and Academy. Of course, a lot of these require you to have an external power source like a portable electric power station or a gas-powered generator.
There are a couple of issues with this, however. The first is the expense, as most reliable larger power sources aren't cheap. After that, you need to consider portability. Many gadgets that need an active power source are often heavier than the alternatives, and you can't take most generators with you on a backpacking trip. However, if you're only looking to power smaller gadgets like a fan or some lights, or if you need to charge your phone, there are other — often less expensive — options available.
Using a gadget's built-in solar component is one way to help give your campsite a more cozy feel while using a free power source to make it happen. As attested to by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five solar camping gadgets to consider bringing on your next camping trip.
Energy Wise Premium Solar Oven
People experiment by cooking an egg on the sidewalk because it's so hot, but what if you could use the sun's heating power to cook a meal while camping? The Energy Wise Premium Solar Oven is an incredibly simple design that gives you that ability. With a 4.2 rating on Amazon, this oven is incredibly portable due to being foldable and contained inside a storage bag. When you open it up, it's big enough to hold enough cookware to feed several people and comes with supporting rods to hold it in place. Simply place a pan or cast iron pot inside, zip it up, and let the sun heat up the inside to start cooking.
Something to keep in mind when attempting to use this solar oven is it's not a fast cooking alternative. The high temperature range can reach up to 212 Fahrenheit and according to the company, with enough time, it can cook most foods. This means you'll be cooking your food at lower temperatures longer, which could make for some very tender meats and vegetables. If you do want to try to accelerate the process, though, a reviewer did suggest an oven bag. You'll also want to make sure you have enough sunlight throughout the day to finish cooking your meal.
Blavor 20,000 mAh Solar Power Bank
Whatever kind of camping you're doing — whether it be backpacking off a remote trail or hanging out at a dispersed site in your nearest national forest — you're going to want to keep your electronics charged. Even if you're trying to go without your phone for the weekend, having a charger can be a lifesaver in case of an emergency. The Blavor 20,000 mAh Solar Power Bank is a portable battery pack with a solar panel built into it. All you need to do is place it outside in the sun, and it will start reserving power for your future charging needs.
It is a fairly small power bank at 20,000 mAh, so don't expect to run anything big from it. However, according to the company, you can charge an iPhone 15 up to four times or AirPods Pro up to 25 times using its four USB ports — two USB-A, a USB-C, and a Micro USB — as well as wireless charging capabilities. If you decide to use the other features on it, though, like the three modes flashlight, you'll be using the stored power, which means you'll have to recharge it in the sun or use USB charging for a faster charge.
Advanced Elements 5 Gallon Solar Shower
There are a few different ways to make showering in the great outdoors an easy and enjoyable experience. The Advanced Elements 5 Gallon Solar Shower is probably one of the simplest ways that doesn't involve any other elements or a propane tank. All you need to do is fill it up with water and place it in direct sunlight to heat up. It does come with a temperature gauge, to let you know when your shower is ready. According to the company, it can heat up to 110 degrees in under three hours in direct sunlight.
With a 4.5 rating from almost 1,000 buyers on Amazon, there are plenty of positive reviews on the product. It's able to heat up the water to a comfortable temperature and the straps are strong enough to hold the weight of a full bag while being hung up. A downside of the solar shower is the default shower head. Though straightforward to use, it can be difficult to turn and it feels a bit cheap. One reviewer said they traded it out for a different one, and it works much better.
Dowilldo Portable Solar Fan
With temperatures rising for the summer heat, many people are going to find themselves looking for ways to stay cool while camping. There are many fans available that are rechargeable, but you'll still need to bring a power ask strong enough to support the charging requirements of the fan. With a 4.6 rating on Amazon, the Dowilldo Portable Solar Fan lets you use the sun as its main source of power while keeping you cool or circulating the air in your tent.
This fan has four wind speeds to choose from — natural, low, mid, and high. With a full battery and at natural wind speed, the fan can last up to twenty hours. It also comes with a three-mode light built into the front of the fan. Lastly, it can be used as a backup emergency power bank for your smaller electronics like your phone or a satellite communicator to help you stay safe in the wilderness.
LuminAid Solar String Light with Phone Charger
If you're looking to upgrade your campsite, an easy and usually inexpensive way to do that is with lights. In terms of solar lights, there are many to choose from, and they each have a unique flare, but you'll also want something that is easy to pack away. With a 4.3 rating on Amazon, the LuminAid Solar String Light with Phone Charger comes with a 32-foot LED 40 Lumen string light to give your tent, RV, or camping area an extra flare. However, it also comes with a 300 Lumen area light if you need more lighting.
There is also a 2000 mAh built-in battery to charge smaller devices like your phone or headphones. Charging it takes about 20 hours in direct sunlight if the battery is at zero percent. You do have the option of charging it by USB, though, which takes between two and three hours. Additionally, the light has multiple brightness settings. If you run the light at low, it can last up to 60 hours. If you want more ambiance and set the string light to the candle flicker feature, it can last well over 135 hours. However, if you decide to use the multiple features on the gadget, this will run the battery down fairly quickly.
How we chose these solar camping gadgets
Having a larger power supply like the Jackery Explorer 1000 with compatible solar panels to charge it would help keep tech camping gear working. However, being able to charge smaller gadgets with their own solar power capabilities is a plus, especially since you'll be able to dedicate your larger power supply to gear that requires more watts to use. The products featured in this article were decided based on thorough research of solar-powered camping gadgets. The features and the reviews of consumers were considered as well.
Each item has at least a 4.2 out of 5 star rating and costs no more than $55, making them both reliable and affordable. We do encourage you to do more research before purchasing these gadgets to ensure that they are the best fit for your outdoor camping needs. For example, if the area where you intend to camp does not receive much sunlight due to extensive tree coverage, you may want to consider an alternative to solar gear or find a new place to camp using one of several campsite-finding apps.