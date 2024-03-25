These Off-Grid Shower Gadgets Will Help Keep You Clean While Camping

There are many ways that you can upgrade your campsite with fancy tech gadgets, but at the end of the day, camping can turn into quite a grimy adventure. If you have plans to hike or fish or the weather isn't cooperating, you could find yourself desperate to rinse off. Instead of trying to clean yourself with wet wipes, you could just take a shower right outside your campsite.

There are a few different ways you can achieve a thorough shower off-grid, depending on your budget and if you want hot water. Additionally, we do recommend adding some other products, such as a pop-up shower tent for privacy and an outdoor mat to stand on. That being said, based on our own hands-on experience, as well as a variety of highly rated reviews from users, here are a few different off-grid shower options that will help keep you clean during your camping trips. The methodology we used to select these products will be explained in more detail at the end of the article.