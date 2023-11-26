You Don't Have To Sacrifice A Nice Hot Shower While Camping With This Gadget
One of the hardest things to get while camping is something most of us take for granted every day — a nice shower. There are camping showers on the market, but most of them work using simple gravity: they need to be hung up somewhere, and you stand underneath as it slowly sprinkles out. It's sort of like showering using a giant watering can. It's not exactly the most comfortable experience in the great outdoors. Camping comfort items aren't for everyone, but being clean (much like being safe) in the wilderness isn't something that should be overlooked.
The critical thing that camping showers are missing is pressure. A real shower uses water pressure to use less water, but it still gives you a thorough cleaning. If you've ever taken a shower somewhere with bad water pressure, you've got a good idea of what a standard camping shower is like. There are such things as pressurized camping showers, though, and Nemo's Helio LX Pressure Shower is a great one for under $200.
Use it cold, warm, or in a private shelter
Not only does the Helio LX Pressure Shower give you that added water pressure, it's even fully usable with warm or hot water. Leave your shower water in the sun all day or heat it up over the campfire, then pour it into the 5.8-gallon tank. Using the built-in foot pump, you can continue adding pressure for approximately 7-10 minutes of use, according to the manufacturer. You don't have to worry about over-inflation, either.
Instead of living with slow, cold dripping water from a regular camping shower, you can have a hot, high-pressure shower just like you would at home. You don't even have to hang it up somewhere because the pressure makes that unnecessary. The Helio LX comes with a 7 ft. neoprene hose, giving you the reach to get anywhere you need on your body or to clean your camping equipment.
Nemo also makes the Heliopolis Privacy Shelter & Shower Tent, which is built with their Helio camping showers in mind, giving you a comfortable and private place to shower anywhere.