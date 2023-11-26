You Don't Have To Sacrifice A Nice Hot Shower While Camping With This Gadget

One of the hardest things to get while camping is something most of us take for granted every day — a nice shower. There are camping showers on the market, but most of them work using simple gravity: they need to be hung up somewhere, and you stand underneath as it slowly sprinkles out. It's sort of like showering using a giant watering can. It's not exactly the most comfortable experience in the great outdoors. Camping comfort items aren't for everyone, but being clean (much like being safe) in the wilderness isn't something that should be overlooked.

The critical thing that camping showers are missing is pressure. A real shower uses water pressure to use less water, but it still gives you a thorough cleaning. If you've ever taken a shower somewhere with bad water pressure, you've got a good idea of what a standard camping shower is like. There are such things as pressurized camping showers, though, and Nemo's Helio LX Pressure Shower is a great one for under $200.