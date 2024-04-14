Must-Have Camping Gadgets To Keep You Cool During Increasingly Hot Temperatures
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Springs and summers are getting warmer. As a result, the image of cozy blankets and roaring fires may not fit your next outdoor expedition. Keeping cool on a camping trip is just as important as staying warm, but knowing how to do it may not be as obvious.
If you know you'll be camping during an especially hot or humid time, your biggest concern will be staying hydrated. Of course, there are likely other factors to consider but this is key. Thankfully, there's no shortage of items or tools available to help you beat the heat while also enhancing your camping experience. The following list contains a selection of helpful tools, gadgets, and appliances that provide you with some relief, taking into consideration each product's cost, versatility, and overall user response. To learn more about our reasoning behind these picks, you can refer to the methodology section at the end of this article.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5 Fan
When the name Ryobi pops up, you probably think about the company's extensive lineup of low-cost yet highly praised power tools and devices. But not everything under the Home Depot-exclusive brand drills, cuts, or trims. For campers looking to escape extreme heat, Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Hybrid Whisper Series 7.5" Fan is second to none in the quality department.
This compact fan packs a lot of power for its size, making it a perfect choice for any camping trip. Its 160-degree pivoting head, hanging capabilities, and three different speed settings mean that this device can adapt to work as a floor, table, or even tent fan. When it's time to sleep, it can even be put in whisper-quiet mode while still providing cool air. Adding to this fan's versatility is the impressive hybrid technology that allows it to be powered by plugging it into an extension cord or a rechargeable 18V Ryobi battery. Whether needing to fan down your family and friends during the day or keep you cool in your tent at night, this fan can do it all.
With a near-perfect 4.9 rating on Ryobi's website from over 800 buyers and high recommendations from the likes of Pro Tool Reviews, Field and Stream, and Outdoors, it's safe to say users have been satisfied with this exceptional product. It can be bought online or at your local Home Depot for $59.
Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower
If you're camping while it's hot, you don't have to do much to work up a sweat. But just because you're in the outdoors doesn't mean you have to smell like it. Whether you're coming back after a long day of activities or simply looking to cool down, a portable shower makes for a refreshing way to end the day.
For those seeking such a solution for their next camping trip, the Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower is a great choice. This battery-operated device is as simple as it comes. Hang on a nearby branch or attach it to your car with its suction cup mount and place the pump into a camp sink or bucket of water to get going. Its single flow rate setting is both efficient enough to get you clean and gentle enough to use on pets, babies, and seniors. The pump can be easily charged by plugging it up into your car or laptop adapter through USB. The Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower has gotten high marks from Amazon customers with a 4.5 rating average on the site and a similarly positive reception from Outdoor Gear Lab, which included it among its five best camping showers of 2024. Best of all, all these amazing features come for only $34.99.
Osprey Mira 22/Manta 24
Whether exploring the forests near your campsite or embarking on a mean mountain hike, it's important to stay hydrated during your trek, especially while the weather is hot. Chances are you've already come equipped with a hydro flask or even a smart water bottle, but why stop there? If you're looking for a more substantial method to get water while on the go, then a quality hydration pack will for a worthwhile investment.
The Osprey Mira 22 and Mantra 24 come with similar features, with the main difference being that the Mira 22 is tailored to fit women's bodies and the Mantra 24 is made to accommodate men. Whichever way you go, you're guaranteed the same stellar comfort and support. Among each bag's extensive bevy of zippered pockets is its main compartment containing the hefty 2.5-liter HydraPak water bladder. The bite valve can magnetically attach to a clip on the outside of the bag, allowing you quick access to drinking water without worrying about the tube itself flailing about. Many of its other side pockets are also suitable for carrying extra water bottles. The bag's back panel is made of breathable tensioned mesh which encourages additional ventilation and airflow.
It's easy to see why outlets like The New York Times and Outdoor Life have listed these among the best hydration packs for lengthy hikes. Both currently go for $200.
Xspec 60 Qt XL Roto Molded High Performance Camping Cooler Ice Chest
No matter the weather, a good-quality cooler is a camping essential for food storage. But during hot camping trips, these units can be a lifesaver when it comes time to refresh yourself with a nice beverage or snack. The 60 Quart XL Roto Molded High-Performance Camping Cooler from Xspec is recognized as one of the best coolers you can get your hands on, with a wealth of functions to keep your camping trip cool.
The XL in its name is no exaggeration. At 60 quarts (or 15 gallons), this cooler can pack up to 50 cans and 40 bottles, as well as 50 pounds of ice, meaning you won't have to stress about packing light if you have a long trip ahead. The cooler is made with protective three-inch thick roto-molded insulation that is both UV resistant and keeps your items from melting for days. A selection of other handy features such as its snap-tight latches, durable drain plug, and integrated bottle opener complete the picture of this rugged appliance. Platforms such as Outdoor Gear Lab have rated this highly as have Amazon buyers, who have given it a 4.7 rating out of 5 stars on average. It sells for $229.95, with buyers able to pick between a granite, sand, camouflage, or seafoam coloration.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
In what may be the least conventional choice on this list, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter offers an unorthodox method of staying hydrated while venturing outdoors. This specialized straw turns dirty water from any pond, puddle, or creek into clean drinking water instantly as you're drinking out of it, allowing for a way to get clean water during an emergency. That may sound too good to be true, but rest assured, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is as real as it gets.
The secret to this nifty tool's bold claims comes down to its precise filtration technology. Housed inside the straw is a microfilter membrane with pores of 0.2 microns, which takes out 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.999% of parasites. With proper use, the straw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water over its lifetime. It stood up to the rigorous testing of such organizations as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the American Society for Testing and Materials, and the National Sanitation Foundation.
Along with receiving a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating average on Amazon, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is also listed among the best camping gadgets by platforms such as Family Handyman and Esquire. You can get your hands on this one-of-a-kind buy for between $12.99 and $64.95, depending on how many you get.
Why did we choose these gadgets
There's no shortage of ways to keep cool while camping as you can see. Nevertheless, we wanted to ensure that our selections would be worth your while. To decide what made the cut, several factors went into consideration with each of our picks.
Ensuring that each product could work within a variety of scenarios. A solid blend of adaptability and versatility was a must to better suit a diverse array of needs and have the utmost functionality so you have less to take with you on your trip. Whether that means a fan that works equally as well for a large group as it does a single person or an ice cooler that can pack 50 cans and sports a bottle opener, you're sure to find at least one item on our list that will suit your specific needs.
Cost was another important factor. While this wasn't meant to be an especially budget-conscious list, we nevertheless wanted to fit as wide a range of budgets as possible, with nothing on here exceeding $230. At the same time, we ensured that all of our picks were of good quality. This required taking into account reviews from both buyers and professional sites such as The New York Times, Outdoor Gear Lab, Esquire, and more, which often subject these items to rigorous tests before giving their recommendations.