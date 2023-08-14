8 Of The Best Smart Water Botles To Ensure You Stay Hydrated

Considering how necessary water is for life, you think we'd be good at getting enough of it, but you'd be at least a little wrong. While chronic dehydration isn't a widespread problem (despite common unsubstantiated claims that three-quarters of the adult population in the United States is dehydrated), it is a significant problem in some demographics and a more minor but more widespread problem in the wider population.

If you think you might be chronically dehydrated, it can be a surprisingly difficult problem to address. Moreover, it's hard to know how much water is right for you. The general rule of thumb is you should drink water whenever you're thirsty, and you'll probably be fine. But if you want to be more objective about your water consumption (even if you're not worried about dehydration), a smart water bottle can add a little electronic flare to your hydration efforts.

Depending on the bottle you choose, smart bottles can provide several added benefits, including, in many cases, the ability to set hydration goals and track consumption with connected apps. These are some of our favorites.