Every Major Portable Power Station Brand Ranked Worst To Best
There is nothing quite like having power at your fingertips when you need it. With so many rechargeable devices in the average household, not to mention appliances and other equipment that rely on electricity, power is a must no matter where you live or travel.
Years ago, you might have had to rely on a gas-powered generator if you wanted power outside of the electrical grid. These days, portable power is more streamlined, from pocket-sized devices to recharge your phone to whole-home batteries that require the flick of a switch to power up.
Whether you want to power your campsite or need battery backup at home, there are many brands that offer high-powered solutions. There is a battery backup for every situation, and you can even opt to recharge your power station via solar panels.
The only problem is figuring out which portable power station has the best reputation for performance and utility. With thousands (if not more) of options for purchase in stores and online, which are truly the best portable power station brands? It turns out there is a short list of major brands that come highly recommended by sources like Consumer Reports and The New York Times.
Here's every major portable power station brand ranked worst to best, according to consumer reviews, industry reputation, and expert reviews. Stay tuned after the list for more details on our methodology.
10. Ryobi
Yes, Ryobi is a tool brand, but both commercial and home building sites require power tools. What better way to recharge than with a portable power station? Ryobi makes both generators and power stations for varying needs, whether you want to power small devices, charge power tools, or run your home's furnace.
The only problem is that Ryobi doesn't offer a wide variety of battery inverters, so it categorizes its power stations.Rather, there is one flagship model — an 1,800-watt portable power station — and some accessories. Various battery inverters from Ryobi offer limited charging power, and the beefiest option, the 1,800-watt portable power station, costs $1,200 and claims to pack enough juice to power a fridge for 18 hours.
Clearly, Ryobi's primary audience is people using its battery-powered tools, and that seems to mean a steeper price point and fewer options than other brands. Not all of Ryobi's equipment is available at your favorite retailers, either; the only Ryobi-backed power station listing offered only a handful of reviews, and abysmal ones at that.
A quick skim of other retailers' listings, such as Home Depot's, suggests that not everyone is thrilled with Ryobi's power offerings. Not only that, but Ryobi can't compete with the volume of positive reviews other major players in the category achieve.
Ryobi also makes foldable solar panels to charge its power banks, so it might not be too far behind some of the more popular power station brands.
9. Milwaukee
Another well-known tool brand, Milwaukee, receives decent reviews overall, but it's not nearly as competitive as leading portable power station brands. Though Milwaukee has a handful of helpful power tools for living off grid its M18 Carry-On power supply struggles to measure up to industry competitors. Larger power stations may also be portable (the Roll-On and a larger Carry-On, for example), but their bulk makes them tougher to travel with.
Plus, while devices like the M18 Carry-On are available on Amazon for around $600, Milwaukee hasn't earned the best reviews on its battery-powered products. Based on a few dozen ratings, the M18 gets less than four stars on the retailer, with lower and fewer reviews on sites like Home Depot than bigger brands. Milwaukee's MXF002-2XC, AKA the MX Fuel Carry-On, has also received very few reviews on Amazon, with hardly enough to recommend it, even if the average is close to four stars.
While Milwaukee might be a trusted tool brand, it doesn't seem to have the chops to attract as many shoppers as more mainstream power station brands. While that doesn't mean Milwaukee makes bad products, it might mean they're not as thoroughly tested (nor beloved) as competitors. In short, we would like to see more reviews — trending positive — to really get behind Milwaukee's portable power stations.
8. Duracell
Duracell is quite possibly the best-known battery brand, but that doesn't mean it trends toward being the best in the power station category. Duracell has decent reviews overall but like other brands that have attempted to straddle industries, it can't stack up with the biggest names in power stations.
Unlike some lesser-reviewed brands, Duracell does have a handful of different power station options. With 350, 500, 800, and 1000-watt models, Duracell's portable power stations are on-brand, with color schemes that match their iconic batteries. However, reviews are limited on Amazon, which suggests the power stations aren't widely bought or, if they are, not widely reviewed.
When we scoped out Duracell's most affordable power station – the 350-watt model, complete with a carry handle and digital display — on Amazon, it had zero reviews. The 1000-watt model, which runs about $600, only had a few dozen reviews and hadn't achieved a four-star average.
If Duracell's power stations were truly stellar — the "best" — we would expect to see far more positive reviews. We also couldn't find Duracell portable power stations on retailers apart from Amazon and resellers like eBay. Even though Duracell has saturated the battery market, it seems to be struggling to break into the power station segment. In short, there are apparently much better options on the market, even if Duracell's power stations aren't the absolute worst.
7. Stanley
Unsurprisingly, Stanley clocks in as another tool brand that decided to offer its consumers an on-brand way to recharge power tool batteries and power gear on sites without electricity. Stanley ranks higher than other tool brands given its review performance on various retailers, though its own website doesn't help give a good impression.
You can find Stanley power banks in places like Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Tractor Supply, and the reviews make such a purchase very tempting. For example, a 1000-amp power station from Stanley only costs about $110 and has over 16,000 ratings that give it over a four-star average. Competitive prices make Stanley a decent enough contender, helping it to almost tip the scale onto the better half of our list.
A variety of portable power stations with different power ratings appeal to a range of consumers, whether you need sub-500 or as many as 1200 amps. Stanley also made sure to include a handle on its power bank that makes it less bulky than other tool brands' models. Technically, Stanley's portable power stations are actually jump starters, which adds to their utility, as you can both jump a car and power your pocket-sized devices.
However, on Stanley's website, over 100 consumers rated a 1200-amp power station so low, it averaged 1.6 stars. Given that product reviews were, overall, higher on retailers' websites in our review of power stations, the abysmal ratings are not a good sign.
6. DJI Power
Of today's major power brands, DJI seems to be one of the less common at online retailers. DJI sells a range of power products, including camera drones, handheld imaging devices (cameras and stabilizers), power banks, and more. Since it offers more than power banks, DJI isn't necessarily a leading expert, but its devices seem to earn good reviews, albeit fewer than the best options on our list.
According to DJI's website, it offers three different portable power stations ranging from 500 to 2,000 watts. Built-in handles give the power stations a streamlined appearance, but it's not just the looks that consumers seem to like. Though DJI has a limited offering on all retailers, Amazon reviews are positive overall, with the 1,000-watt power station earning 4.4 stars. Still, the device had yet to receive 200 reviews at the time of our review, and compared to other bestselling brands, DJI Power simply can't compete.
That's not to say DJI is the worst possible purchase. Still, we would like to see thousands of reviews rather than hundreds to be able to say for sure that it's one of the best in the industry. It may also help to see DJI available at more retailers, where it can accumulate more reviews. Currently, DJI devices only seem to be available at some select big-name retailers, like Amazon and REI, with listings on Temu and eBay doing little to instill confidence in the products.
5. Bluetti
Although there are no truly terrible portable power station brands on our list, thus far, none has been an actual power-focused company. Bluetti Power, though, sells only energy solutions, with power banks and solar panels at the center of its business model.
Bluetti portable power stations are available directly from Bluetti, via Amazon, and through retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot. With at least six power station models ranging from 300 to 1,000 watts, Bluetti probably has a power solution for every need. According to Amazon reviews, consumers are generally happy with their purchases, too.
At the time of our review, Bluetti's most-reviewed (on Amazon) portable power station was its EB3A, 600-watt model. At just over four stars on average, the power station has over 5,300 reviews — and this model is less than $300.
Bluetti also makes shopping for power solutions simple, as it offers an Amazon bundle that includes a higher-watt power station plus two 200-watt solar panels. Customers seem overwhelmingly thrilled with that option, too; Amazon shows a 4.5-star rating thanks to over 300 reviews and ratings. Beyond customer ratings, Bluetti also appears on many best-of lists, so we wouldn't consider one of the company's power stations a bad buy.
4. Goal Zero
Goal Zero is another often-mentioned power station brand in the industry and one that's quite well-regarded based on consumer reviews and ratings. The brand's focus solely on power solutions could be part of why it has an excellent product reputation; Goal Zero offers power stations, solar panels, lights, solar generators, and more.
Plus, Goal Zero's portable power station lineup is extensive, although many were sold out on its website when we perused the listings. Options ranged from 200 watts up to nearly 8000 watts, though the highest-powered power station has a retail price of about $5,000.
The design might not be the slickest, with most Goal Zero Yeti portable power stations having neon-yellow handles on a silver-and-black base, but consumers seem happy with their purchases overall. Based on Amazon reviews, everything from Yeti power stations to solar panel setups from Goal Zero is of good quality and worth the money. The most-reviewed product, when we checked Amazon, was the brand's Boulder solar panel set; it had over 1,000 reviews totaling a 4.7-star rating.
The only thing preventing Goal Zero from moving any further up our list was the fact that other brands were more highly reviewed. That said, Goal Zero's track record appears stellar. You can buy Goal Zero equipment from Amazon and directly from Goal Zero.
3. EcoFlow
One of the most-mentioned brands in the portable power station segment is EcoFlow. The brand focuses on power and solar equipment, with two lines of power stations, the EcoFlow DELTA series and the EcoFlow RIVER Series. Both lines have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, but you can also buy power stations directly from EcoFlow on the brand's website.
EcoFlow also makes whole-house power backup equipment, in addition to conventional generators, solar panels, and more, which seems to qualify the company as an expert in its field. In fact, The New York Times' expert recommends EcoFlow products. Consumer Reports also recommended EcoFlow's Delta Pro in its 2024 lineup of the best portable power stations. On Amazon, the EcoFlow Delta Pro costs just over $2,000 and has hundreds of reviews. Its overall rating is 4.4, with other models earning similar ratings.
When we checked on Amazon, the most-reviewed EcoFlow power station was its River 2, with over 3,300 ratings and reviews. That model has a 4.3-star average, which is surprising given the sheer volume of reviews it's received.
The variety of power stations available with EcoFlow is also a highlight. Options range from a 230-watt model for under $200 to high-output kits with solar panels for nearly $8,000. The combination of high product counts, thousands of reviews, industry expert accolades, and overall high ratings earn EcoFlow the third-highest spot on our best-of list.
2. Anker
Anker is known as a trustworthy brand for cords and chargers, so it's not surprising that the brand's portable power stations are popular, too. Anker also has some of the best power banks, so scaling up to portable power stations is clearly within its wheelhouse.
As another big-name brand known for portable power, solar panels, and other battery-powered technology, we weren't surprised to find that Anker's power stations are well-reviewed at various retailers. The most-reviewed product on Amazon is the Anker 521 power station, which costs about $200 and has a 4.4-star rating thanks to over 2,400 reviews.
Most of Anker's 70+ portable power station models are available on Amazon, with a handful of smaller models earning most of the attention. With everything from small power stations to power household electronics to full-home systems that are solar power-ready, Anker pretty much has it all.
Plus, we at SlashGear aren't the only ones singing Anker's praises; Consumer Reports recommends the brand, too. Consumer Reports named the Anker Solix F3800 one of its three best power stations, a beast of a power station that comes on wheels and offers up to 6,000 watts. According to Consumer Reports and SlashGear's research, Anker's $4,000 portable power station is probably worth every penny.
You can find Anker products directly through Anker US, Amazon, Home Depot, and other miscellaneous online retailers.
1. Jackery
Based on our research, industry reviews, and consumer feedback, Jackery is the best portable power station brand on the market. Jackery has the most and highest reviews on Amazon, plus the brand primarily manufactures power devices, a clear advantage in this industry.
While you can get Jackery products elsewhere, Amazon showcases just how trusted this brand is. With over 19,000 reviews, Jackery's Explorer 240 has the most reviews of any portable power station we reviewed, and its rating is a 4.7 overall. Although those ratings are for one of Jackery's smallest and most affordable models, larger and pricier options (like a 1000-watt power station) receive similarly high marks.
While I'm not ashamed to admit that Jackery's power station and solar panel pack has been on my wish list for years, industry experts also hold the brand in high esteem. The New York Times' expert also recommends Jackery and Consumer Reports named the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro as one of its top three picks for portable power stations. Jackery makes one of the best-rated portable power stations for charging laptops, but its portable products also scale as high as 5000 watts.
No competitor comes close to beating out Jackery's reviews, though the specifications aren't anything wild. If you compare Jackery to EcoFlow power banks, for example, many of the specs are the same, but Jackery's brand power is much higher. You can buy Jackery products on the brand's website, from Amazon, and at Home Depot.
Methodology
To rank every major portable power station brand from worst to best, we first looked at the most-mentioned brands across major review sites, including CNET, ZDNET, Outdoor Life, The New York Times, SFGate, and Consumer Reports.
Then, we ranked them in order of review quality; the products that received the most and highest reviews were our best, while the worst were lesser- and lower-rated devices. Fittingly, our top three best products were also labeled as such by Consumer Reports and The New York Times.