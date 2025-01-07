There is nothing quite like having power at your fingertips when you need it. With so many rechargeable devices in the average household, not to mention appliances and other equipment that rely on electricity, power is a must no matter where you live or travel.

Years ago, you might have had to rely on a gas-powered generator if you wanted power outside of the electrical grid. These days, portable power is more streamlined, from pocket-sized devices to recharge your phone to whole-home batteries that require the flick of a switch to power up.

Whether you want to power your campsite or need battery backup at home, there are many brands that offer high-powered solutions. There is a battery backup for every situation, and you can even opt to recharge your power station via solar panels.

The only problem is figuring out which portable power station has the best reputation for performance and utility. With thousands (if not more) of options for purchase in stores and online, which are truly the best portable power station brands? It turns out there is a short list of major brands that come highly recommended by sources like Consumer Reports and The New York Times.

Here's every major portable power station brand ranked worst to best, according to consumer reviews, industry reputation, and expert reviews. Stay tuned after the list for more details on our methodology.