4 Milwaukee Power Tools You'll Find Useful If You Live Off The Grid

Comfortably living off-grid tends to mean that you are not connected to any local power source. In fact, you more than likely have solar panels and a healthy battery supply at your disposal. To add to your power collection, Home Depot sells the M18 3,600/1,800 Watt Battery Powered Power Supply by itself for $699. However, living off-grid you're going to need as much power as possible to keep your electronics working, so you could opt for the power station that includes four 12.0 Ah high output batteries for $1,649 to help beef up your battery collection, especially if you're working with multiple Milwaukee M18 power tools.

ProTool Reviews discusses that you have to connect four M18 batteries for the power source to work. It helps to ensure you have enough for power-hungry electronics, like Starlink, which can need anywhere from 60-100 watt-hours. It also helps protect your batteries because four of them can share the load of what is plugged in. A fridge would drain one battery fairly quickly. The professional review also brings to light that this power supply can turn into a charger for the M18 batteries. This means you can hook it up to a bigger battery system on your off-grid property with the included power cord, or bring it to a local business to charge while doing some work.

This power supply is pure sine to protect your sensitive electronics and comes with several styles of outlets for connection. Just be aware that the 3,600-watt allowance is for starting watts only. The running wattage is 1,800, so make sure to keep an eye on your power output.