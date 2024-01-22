Off-Grid Tech Essentials: Must-Have Gadgets For A Comfortable Lifestyle

Whether you're a trekker or stay near your cabin most of the time, there's always a chance that you will need an additional power source to charge your essential devices. Here, a portable solar-powered charger would help you charge your devices to make it back home safely.

Solar-powered chargers generally come in two forms: brick and foldable plates. Of both, users typically have a better experience with the foldable panel form, praised for their efficiency, usability, and portability. One such good option is the BigBlue 28W Solar Charger, with a relatively cheaper price tag and high portability (weighing only 671 grams). Though you can hang it from your backpack while trekking, it cannot stand on its own like other portable panels on the market.

When you're searching for a solar-powered charger, consider factors like weight, charging capacity, durability, and most importantly, reliability. Some chargers simply stop working on cloudy days. You can only learn the truth about the reliability of a solar-powered charger by checking buyer reviews and impressions.

There are a lot of options when it comes to power banks — both conventional and solar-powered ones. The key is to have one at your disposal at all times. Going with the solar-powered charger or power bank, however, has the added benefit of automatically recharging itself alongside any hiking or camping you do.