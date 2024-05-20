5 Home Depot Finds You'll Want To Have If You're Going To Live Off-Grid

Unless you're working off a self-contained power source that only requires solar panels and a power station like the Jackery Explorer 1500, you're more than likely going to need an inverter to transfer the battery's power to consumer electronics. When the solar panels collect power for your batteries, it comes in as 12V, 24V, or 48V output depending on what you purchased. Once your solar controller converts the power to 12V for your battery, you can use Renogy's 1000 Watt Pure Sine Wave Inverter to convert it to 120V AC. It'll run cleaner and more reliable than a modified sine inverter for your more delicate electronics like a laptop, and it won't cause any humming or static. However, if your battery has a 24V DC output, you'll need a 24V inverter instead. You can find a 24V inverter on Amazon from Victron, another popular and reliable energy alternative company.

This pure sine inventor comes with a 4.8 out of five-star rating from 48 reviewers and is a personal recommendation. It's important to be aware that you can only use electronic devices that are under 1000 starting and running wattage, or eight amps. To figure out the amps or watts of any given device, use Watt's Law, which is amps x volts = watts. For example, if the box of a hairdryer says seven amps and 120 volts, you'll know that it runs at 840 watts, which is well under this inverter's allowance. However, you won't be able to run much else off of it. In that case, you can always go to a higher watt pure sine inverter. Just be aware that if you use a 2000 watt inverter with a 1000 watt-hour battery, you'll only get 30 minutes of power at full load with no power being placed back in. If that worries you, you can always opt for more battery capacity.