5 Highly-Rated Power Stations Perfect For Laptop Charging (Available On Amazon)
One could argue that, if you're out in the wilderness, away from civilization, the best policy would be to disconnect from electronic devices. However, if you want something fun to do or need to check in on something at work, sometimes you just need to bust out the laptop and get a few things done even when you're on the road. Of course, there aren't exactly a surplus of AC outlets out in the wild, and your laptop's battery will only get you so far. This is why it'd be beneficial to have a reliable power station in your mobile computing kit.
A good power station will give you multiple full recharges worth of juice for your laptop and other assorted electronic devices. This gives you plenty of room to indulge in your electronic hobbies, even while out on the road or in an emergency situation like a blackout. Compared to something like a portable power bank, a quality power station also provides pure sine power delivery, which mimics that of a standard AC outlet and ensures your laptop doesn't get jolted in dangerous ways.
There are plenty of attractive power stations available for purchase on Amazon, each backed up by the recommendations of users like you. For more info on our selection process, check the bottom of the page.
Start small with the FlashFish portable power station
Power stations can get a little expensive compared to something like a portable smartphone charger. These are high-efficiency devices, after all, and quality power delivery doesn't come cheap. If you're feeling a little sticker-shocked, though, the FlashFish power station packs the energy you need in a more economical price, size-wise and price-wise.
This little box features 200W of pure sine energy delivery in a compact, easily-carried package. The front panel features seven different connections for all your charging needs, including both two- and three-pronged AC outputs, USB 3.0 and 2.4 plugs, and even two DC power outputs. The station's current battery level is displayed clearly on the backlit LCD display, which also lets you know when power is flowing to one of the outputs. The internal lithium battery pack can be recharged with a wall outlet, a car charger, or 15-24 volt solar panels.
The FlashFish Power Station is available on Amazon for $79.99, where users have given it a 4.1 out of five rating. While this small station doesn't tackle large appliances like air mattresses or dehumidifiers as well as some of its larger counterparts, users generally agree that for small electronics like laptops and phones, it does its job excellently.
Carry the Grecell power station with confidence
If you're going to be out on the road with your laptop, you'll want a power station that you can comfortably carry around with you without tiring yourself out. You wouldn't be able to cart around a gas-powered generator, for instance, as it would weigh too much and be far too unwieldy. For strong power delivery in a travel-friendly package, try the Grecell power station.
This power station is designed to meet traveling needs in more ways than one, featuring a convenient folding carrying handle and a simple, boxy design. The whole package only weighs ten pounds, easy enough to carry to and from your car or a campsite. Hook up your laptop to the 110 volt pure sine AC output to get enough power to fully charge it six times over, as well as other devices on the multiple USB plugs and DC outputs. You can monitor the power delivery of all connected outputs on the LCD screen, which has a toggled backlight for extra convenience. However, you go about recharging the station, its built-in battery management system, bolstered with Maximum Power Point Tracking Control, will ensure safe and optimal charging.
The Grecell Power Station is available on Amazon for $199. Users have given it a 4.4 out of five rating, with multiple users praising its sturdy construction and reliable battery life.
The Marbero station doubles as a camping lantern
If you're going to go to the trouble of carrying a power station around, it would be nice if it had some additional functionality beyond just charging your devices. Everyone likes a gadget that can do it all, after all. The Marbero power station can't exactly cook breakfast for you, but it can pull double duty as both your laptop power station and your camping lantern.
This camping-oriented power station packs 300W into a convenient, rectangular package. The top of the device is where you'll find your outputs, including two 110V AC outputs with pure sine delivery, four USB plugs, and a DC output for more elaborate devices. You can recharge the internal battery with an AC outlet, a car charger, or solar panels. In addition to all that, though, this power station also packs two LED lights, one on the top and one on the side. The top light has two brightness modes, while the side light has three, plus settings for twinkling and SOS lights.
The Marbero power station is available on Amazon for $199.99. It's a best-selling item with a 4.3 out of five user rating. Users love it for camping thanks to its compact size and lighting features, with one user calling it an essential for their on-the-go lifestyle.
The EnginStar station is perfect for an RV or a blackout
If you're using a power station to charge your laptop, it might not only be because you're bored at a campsite. Power stations are good to have while traveling long-distance in an RV or at home in the event of a sustained power outage. In these circumstances, you're going to want a power station that packs both muscle and modularity to suit the situation. These are both factors you'll find with the EnginStar Solar Generator Portable Power Station.
The EnginStar power station delivers 300W of juice for entertainment or emergencies on the road, at the campsite, or at home. You get two 110V pure sine wave AC outputs, two USB plugs, a USB-C plug, and two DC outputs. All of this is managed by an internal protection system designed to guard against overloading and short-circuiting, ensuring the station will have a nice, long lifespan. You can charge the battery with an AC outlet, a car charger via the DC barrel port, and solar panels ranging from 12-25V.
The EnginStar power station is available on Amazon for $209.99. Users have given this station a 4.3 out of five rating. Users agree it's excellent for powering devices while camping, though it also came to another user's rescue powering their CPAP machine during a hurricane-induced power outage.
Jackery's Explorer 300 charges quickly and efficiently
Jackery is a big name in the power delivery scene, with portable power stations like the Explorer 1,000 designed to meet an ideal middle ground between price, functionality, and ruggedness. Of course, that model packs 1,000W, which might be a tad excessive if all you're charging is a laptop. If you're looking for a more reasonable Jackery power station, you might like that model's smaller sibling, the Explorer 300.
The Jackery Explorer 300 is designed for efficiency above all else, restoring its power reserves to 80% with just two hours of charging time. Out on the road, the two 300W pure sine AC outputs will give your laptop all the power it needs to last the weekend. In addition to the AC outputs, you also get USB-A, USB-C, and fast charge 3.0 ports, as well as a DC input for car charging. You can charge up to six devices simultaneously, with the included LCD screen giving you a readout on how the power is coming and going.
The Jackery Explorer 300 power station is available on Amazon for $259.00. It's gained a 4.7 out of five user rating thanks to its rugged and reliable design. One user actually hooked it up to a power meter and found its energy delivery to be perfectly pure sine, a testament to its quality.
No matter where you go, you can charge your gadgets safely
If you're going to be plugging your precious laptop into a power station while you're out on the road, it's natural to want assurance that it won't get fried like an egg. This is why, for our power station selections, we stuck to devices that offer pure sine energy delivery that would be assured safe for laptop charging. Additionally, for quality purposes, we selected power stations with at least a four out of five-star user rating based on at least 1,000 ratings.