Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro Vs. EcoFlow Delta Pro: How Do These Power Stations Compare?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, your refrigerator will keep food safe for only up to four hours during a power outage. That's only if you don't open the door to grab water or a snack. Years ago, you'd have to rely on a portable gas-powered generator to power your appliances in an emergency, but the advent of the portable electric power station changed the game and made it quite a bit safer and more convenient. Their growing popularity also blossomed dozens of options, like Jackery's Explorer 3000 Pro and EcoFlow's Delta Pro.

Between the two, their physical appearance is relatively similar. Beyond their varied shapes and plug configurations, you could guess that the two power stations perform similarly. However, portable power stations can be built for different things. From different battery sizes to a deviation in the number and types of plugs available, one station may be better built for outdoor adventures and another for at-home power outages.

By comparing the battery capacity, available inputs and outputs, power ratings, and compatibility of the Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro and EcoFlow Delta Pro, you can better gauge which unit would best serve your needs. Note that these stats won't speak to either unit's quality, just how their specs measure up to one another.

