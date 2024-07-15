The 4 Easiest And Cheapest Ways To Stay Online During An Outage

Using your phone as a mobile hotspot is the quickest and easiest way to connect to the internet during a power outage. You can connect your devices to your phone's hotspot, which is almost like using your home's Wi-Fi, only the speeds are significantly slower. When you use your phone as a hotspot, it acts as a router, broadcasting its signal for other devices to connect to. You can use your iPhone as a hotspot or set up an Android phone as a hotspot relatively quickly.

Another option is tethering a device to your phone using a USB cable or a Bluetooth connection. Tethering works similarly to a hotspot and allows the connected device to connect to the internet through your smartphone. If you run into problems with Android USB tethering, they're generally easy to fix, making it a reliable way to connect to the internet if your power goes out.

You should keep in mind that using your phone as a hotspot will drain its battery quickly, and once the battery dies, you won't be able to connect to the internet. Another option is purchasing a portable mobile hotspot, which works the same way as your phone's hotspot, only it's an independent unit with its own batteries. Keep in mind that just because your phone has a hotspot option doesn't mean it's included in your phone plan. So, you should check with your cellular provider to ensure you can use this feature. Also, if you don't have an unlimited data plan, using your phone's hotspot can quickly put you over your limit.