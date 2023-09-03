5 Common Ways To Fix Android's USB Tethering Issues

USB tethering allows you to share your Android phone's internet with a computer with the help of a USB cable. It is handy when your computer has trouble connecting to the Wi-Fi networks, or your smartphone has a faster connection than your Wi-Fi. While it's pretty easy to set up and use USB tethering, it could be frustrating when the feature doesn't work.

The reasons behind USB tethering issues could be many, including but not limited to damaged USB cables, wireless connections, wrong connection mode, an outdated tethering driver, a defective USB port, and so on. However, depending on the problem, a few common ways exist to fix the issue.

Sometimes, the issue could be solved by replacing a faulty USB cable or enabling USB tethering in the connection settings. However, if the problem is rooted deep within your computer, you might need to update the tethering drivers or run Windows troubleshooter.