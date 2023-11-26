The Easy Way To Reset Service On Your Android Phone If It's Spotty

The first thing you should try when your Android phone starts dropping bars is to toggle airplane mode on and back off again. That's because one reason phones can start to develop spotty service, other than simply being in an area with weak signals, is that the wireless modem remains connected to a suboptimal connection point. Toggling airplane mode will refresh that connection, and the phone will automatically connect to the strongest signal at your current location.

On Android, airplane mode can most conveniently be found in the quick settings panel, which you can bring up by swiping down from the top of the screen to access the notification shade and then swiping down again. On some models, the quick settings can be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen with two fingers, bypassing the notification shade.

You'll see the toggle for airplane mode, which should be turned off and therefore greyed out. Tap it to activate airplane mode, wait 15 to 30 seconds, and then tap it again to turn airplane mode off. After a few moments, you should see your phone reconnect to the network, hopefully with a stronger connection.

While the trusted airplane mode toggle usually irons out any connection issues on Android, it's not always the solution, but there are other fixes you can try. Restarting the phone will often fix minor bugs, such as connection issues. Start by holding down the sleep/wake button. If the power menu appears with the option to restart, tap that icon. If a different menu appears, try holding down the sleep/wake and volume up key (on Google Pixel devices) or the sleep/wake and volume down key (on Samsung Galaxy devices).