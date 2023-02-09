How To Factory Reset An Unresponsive Android Phone

Is your Android phone unresponsive and you've already tried several fixes to no avail? You might have to reset your phone to factory settings. There are several things that could affect the performance of an Android phone — for instance, it could slow down due to a lack of free space, too many apps in the background, malware, or even a faulty battery. And you should only consider resetting your Android phone after trying to fix the common problems.

You can quickly check the free space on your phone by heading to the Settings app and selecting Storage. The Storage menu gives you a clear idea of how much storage space the apps on your phone occupy and what capacity is left. You can free up some space accordingly by deleting apps and files. On the other hand, clearing the recent apps section frees up the RAM responsible for opening and running apps. If you're concerned that your phone has contracted malware, anti-virus apps like Norton and Kaspersky should help remove it.

While these are just a few ways to fix a slow Android phone, a factory reset should be your last resort simply because it erases all of the data, including images, videos, contacts, call logs, messages, apps, and system settings. Before moving ahead with a factory reset, you'll need to create a backup so you don't lose the valuable data stored on your phone.