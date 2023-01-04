The Most Common Wi-Fi Problems On Android And How To Fix Them

While your Android phone or tablet can experience Wi-Fi problems, it's just as possible that the issue you're dealing with has to do with the internet service provider, Wi-Fi router, or modem. In that case, messing around with your mobile device won't fix the problem, and you'll instead need to go through troubleshooting steps that involve restarting the router and modem and potentially calling the ISP. Before doing that, however, you should verify whether the Wi-Fi network is the problem by attempting to connect your device to a different Wi-Fi network. If that works, the issue is with the network itself.

If you've narrowed down the problem to the Wi-Fi network and it's one that you have full access to, such as your home network, you should first try to fix it by restarting the router and modem, according to Google. Some devices have a built-in restart button, but the easiest method is simply to unplug them, wait 15 seconds, and then plug them back in and wait for them to reconnect with the network. You should also check the cables for signs of damage.

If the cables look fine and there's nothing obviously wrong with the router or modem — or if either of them appears to be dead, such as lights failing to illuminate — you'll need to contact your ISP to see whether there's an issue on their end that they can fix, or to ask about getting replacement hardware, assuming you're renting the modem and router from the company rather than using your own.