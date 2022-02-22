Google Has A Fix For The Pixel 6 Wi-Fi Bug, But You'll Have To Wait

The February update for Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones caused issues for some users, with an unexplained bug cropping up that would either cause the phones to automatically drop their Wi-Fi connections when locked or not turn on Wi-Fi at all. Resetting various options seemed to temporarily fix the problem, but those affected were reporting that even after taking those steps, the Wi-Fi connection would inevitably go back to functioning improperly.

This isn't the first time the Pixel 6 has run into unforeseen trouble with an update, either. The December 2021 update was reported to cause dropped calls for some users after it was installed. This resulted in Google pausing the update until January 2022 while it worked on a fix for the issue. This time around, though, the company hasn't said anything about pausing or otherwise delaying the update to address the new problem.