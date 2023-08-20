Android Phone Not Connecting To Your Computer? Here's How To Fix It

USB cables are not all created equal, and those differences can make a big impact in certain use cases. Some are made strictly for charging and won't carry data, while others may simply be damaged or shoddily made. In the case of the former, a sign of a charging-only cable may be that it's a thinner cable, as it has half the number of wires of a data-carrying cable and also requires less insulation. Even if the cable can carry data, some cheaper cables aren't well-made and that can cause issues.

Besides not being sufficient to carry data, lower-quality cables can also have issues with keeping up with quick charging standards. For that reason, if you're using cables other than what came with your phone, it's best to look for cables that are listed as "USB certified" or "USB-IF certified," as that signifies that they're fully compliant with USB standards. So even if you're only using the cable for charging, not having the right cable can still be an issue.

Back to the matter at hand: Your computer not recognizing your phone might come down to just needing a different cable. So if you have another one that you know carries data and/or is USB-IF certified, then you should try using that one instead.