T-Mobile Home Internet Backup Could Keep You Online In An Outage, But You Need To Do The Math First

In March 2024, T-Mobile announced a backup internet plan for its business consumers, which lets them fall back to this secondary connection in the event of an internet outage. Nearly three months (and one acquisition of U.S. Cellular) later, the company is expanding this backup internet solution to its non-business users.

Consumers will be able to subscribe to the "T-Mobile Home Internet Backup" plan starting June 6, 2024, via T-Mobile stores. The company has also confirmed that it will have a dedicated portal that details the Home Internet Backup plan so that consumers can check out the plans in detail before subscribing to it.

If not evident already, this backup internet plan is for people who have a primary broadband connection but are worried about unexpected downtimes that may affect their ability to stay online at all times. In the event of an outage, the customer will be able to quickly switch to T-Mobile's Home Internet Backup plan.

For people who have an extremely stable primary internet connection that rarely goes down and are wondering why this plan exists, T-Mobile cites a study by CivicScience, which claims that nearly 20% of internet users in the U.S. have complained about an Internet outage at least a few times a month. T-Mobile is essentially promoting this plan as a reliable backup Wi-Fi solution that consumers will need during unexpected downtimes.