Why T-Mobile Buying US Cellular Could Be A Disaster For Budget Cellphone Plans

On Tuesday, a story that first started developing a few weeks ago came to fruition when T-Mobile announced in a press release that it "has agreed to acquire substantially all of UScellular's wireless operations" for $4.2 billion, "up to $2.0 billion" of which comes from assuming the latter's debts.

For the uninitiated, US Cellular is a heavily regionalized wireless service carrier that operates its own network independent of those belonging to the "big three" of Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. If you don't live in a region where its service is concentrated, then you may not have even heard of it before. However, if you do live someplace where US Cellular coverage is prominent, then it might offer superior service to that of its competitors. But that's all changing.

T-Mobile describes the acquisition as including US Cellular's subscriber base and its retail stores, as well as "certain specified spectrum assets." In practice, the press release says that this will improve service for US Cellular customers, as they'll get the same service they've always had in their home area — if not better — but also have it supported by full-scale T-Mobile coverage in non-US Cellular areas instead of relying on roaming service.

There are some clear potential downsides to the deal, though, particularly if we use past T-Mobile acquisitions as a reference point. A recent report from Rewheel Research argues that T-Mobile's 2020 merger with/acquisition of Sprint eliminated substantive price competition among American carriers, for starters. T-Mobile also hasn't lived up to its promises of not cutting jobs in the face of the merger, either. So let's take a look at how past deals have gone and how they could inform the future with an acquired US Cellular.