What Could Happen If US Cellular Gets Bought Out (And Who Is Going To Buy It)?

For most of the United States, there are three major mobile phone service carriers that maintain their own networks and offer postpaid service: Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Until 2023, when its customers' post-merger migration to T-Mobile was complete, that also included a fourth carrier, Sprint, which the so-called Un-carrier acquired in 2020. Dish Network is in the process of building its own network for Boost Mobile, which it bought as one of the terms of Sprint merging with T-Mobile, but as most consumers see it today, there are three mobile networks in the United States. Or are there?

There is, in fact, a fourth network in the United States, U.S. Cellular. It's not to be confused with the very similarly-named U.S. Mobile, the inexpensive prepaid mobile virtual network operator or MVNO that's notable for providing a very reasonably priced service on Verizon's network, including priority and premium data in-line with the Verizon-branded service. The reason that you may not have ever heard of U.S. Cellular before is that its coverage is very regionalized. However, if you live in an area serviced by U.S. Cellular, often a rural area that falls into the big three's coverage gaps, then it may actually offer the best quality wireless service you can buy.

That may be changing, though, as according to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. Cellular is in talks with T-Mobile and Verizon to sell itself off for parts. Let's take a look at what all of this could mean for the mobile landscape going forward.