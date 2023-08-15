Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi Is Battery And Cellular Internet Backup For Outages

Comcast, the U.S.-based internet service provider, has launched a new backup internet connectivity device called the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi — making it the first such device from any mainstream ISP in the U.S. The primary purpose of the device is to provide Xfinity broadband users backup internet connectivity in the company's wired broadband connection suffers an outage — which is not unheard of during storms and inclement weather in several areas of the U.S.

To enable this, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi automatically switches to a backup cellular connectivity whenever it detects an outage. In addition to providing backup internet connectivity, the product also features an internal battery, lasting up to four hours. With the average power outage in the U.S. lasting less than two hours, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi should be capable of sailing through the majority of power outages nationwide.

Even when there is no storm-induced power and internet outage, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi functions as a Wi-Fi extender to deliver stronger Wi-Fi signals to those hard-to-reach corners of the home. The product also supports Wi-Fi 6, thereby enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and increased bandwidth.

While the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi does require working cellular connectivity to enable seamless backup connection, what makes it different from switching to a smartphone-powered cellular Wi-Fi hotspot is its seamless nature. Besides, Xfinity also allows consumers unlimited backup internet access during the outage period without worrying about subscribing to an expensive cellular-only plan.