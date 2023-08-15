Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi Is Battery And Cellular Internet Backup For Outages
Comcast, the U.S.-based internet service provider, has launched a new backup internet connectivity device called the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi — making it the first such device from any mainstream ISP in the U.S. The primary purpose of the device is to provide Xfinity broadband users backup internet connectivity in the company's wired broadband connection suffers an outage — which is not unheard of during storms and inclement weather in several areas of the U.S.
To enable this, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi automatically switches to a backup cellular connectivity whenever it detects an outage. In addition to providing backup internet connectivity, the product also features an internal battery, lasting up to four hours. With the average power outage in the U.S. lasting less than two hours, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi should be capable of sailing through the majority of power outages nationwide.
Even when there is no storm-induced power and internet outage, the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi functions as a Wi-Fi extender to deliver stronger Wi-Fi signals to those hard-to-reach corners of the home. The product also supports Wi-Fi 6, thereby enabling faster speeds, lower latency, and increased bandwidth.
While the Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi does require working cellular connectivity to enable seamless backup connection, what makes it different from switching to a smartphone-powered cellular Wi-Fi hotspot is its seamless nature. Besides, Xfinity also allows consumers unlimited backup internet access during the outage period without worrying about subscribing to an expensive cellular-only plan.
Keeping connected during an outage or storm
The launch of Xfinity Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is a welcome development for customers living in areas prone to power outages. The device provides peace of mind knowing they can stay connected even when the power goes out. The launch of the product also comes at a time when power outages and other storms are becoming more common in the United States.
A recent study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that the number of power outages in the U.S. has increased by 50% since 2000. This is partly due to the effects of climate change, which causes an increased volume of extreme weather events.
Given that power outages can have a significant impact on people's lives and have the capability to disrupt work, school, and communication, Xfinity's Storm-Ready Wi-Fi can help to mitigate the impact of power and internet outages by providing customers with a reliable backup connection.
Xfinity's Storm-Ready Wi-Fi is available for purchase starting August 15, 2023, at Xfinity's offline stores and online via the company's website. It will cost Xfinity users an additional $7 monthly for a period of 36 months. As mentioned earlier, this fee includes the backup cellular connection and extended Wi-Fi coverage, unlimited cellular data, and a four-hour backup battery life.