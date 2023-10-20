Bluetti's New AC2A & AC70 Portable Power Stations Are Flexible, Powerful & Easy To Use
This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.
Bluetti has launched two new portable power stations, the Bluetti AC2A and AC70, combining high capacity batteries with the flexibility of multiple outlets and solar charging support. Designed to be used at home, on the move, or when camping or during outages, the AC2A and AC70 build on features from some of Bluetti's most popular models.
A portable power station is the perfect accessory for all seasons. In the warmer months, it's the ideal roadtrip companion, helping keep campsites hospitable and mobile offices running. When it gets colder, winter storms needn't be a headache with a Bluetti portable power station keeping the lights and essential appliances on.
Unlike gas generators, portable power stations from Bluetti can be used indoors and outside. There are no exhaust fumes to worry about, and the cooling fans are far quieter than a gas generator's engine. Instead of messy gasoline, meanwhile, Bluetti's portable power stations can be recharged in a number of ways: including with green solar energy.
The Bluetti AC2A is incredibly portable
The Bluetti AC2A is, at under 8 pounds, one of the company's most portable models. Measuring just 9.8 x 5.9 x 7.1 inches, it's compact enough to fit into a backpack. Don't assume because of that, however, that the AC2A isn't impressively flexible.
There's a 204.8 Wh battery inside, using LiFePO4 cell chemistry technology for an official rating of 3,000 life cycles. The AC2A has six outputs in total, including a paid of 120V/300W AC ports, a USB-C 100W port that can recharge a laptop, and a pair of USB-A 123W ports perfect for charging a smartphone. A 12V/10A DC output is also included.
The Bluetti AC2A is rated for 300W of sustained output, though supports up to 600W of lifting power for devices which require a surge to get started such as small blenders. It'll happily keep fans, lights, CPAP machines and more running. When it comes to recharging, 1.4 hours plugged into the 270W AC charger is enough to completely top the AC2A up. Or, there's 200W of solar input support, to go completely green.
The Bluetti AC70 wields serious power output
For more ambitious adventures, the Bluetti AC70 portable power station delivers. Building on the Bluetti EB70S, it squeezes a 768 Wh LiFePO4 battery into a still-portable 12.4 x 8.2 x 10.1 inch enclosure, tipping the scales at 22.5 pounds. It's rated for 1,000W — with 2,000W surge support — and has seven output ports for maximum flexibility.
As well as two 120V/1,000W AC outputs, there are two USB-C 100W ports for high-power electronics like laptops. Bluetti also includes two USB-A 12W ports, and a 12V/10A DC output. The result is a portable power station that can handle serious challenges, like refrigerators, portable A/C units, mini kettles and hair dryers, and even small power tools.
With its onboard AC charger supporting up to 850W of input, a full charge takes just 1.5 hours. Up to 500W of solar input means, with the right solar panels, the Bluetti AC70 can be fully charged in two hours.
Peace of mind and ease of use
Both the Bluetti AC70A and the Bluetti AC2A come with a five year warranty, for peace of mind whether you're on the road or at home. They also support Bluetti's mobile app, allowing owners to track charge status, power delivery, and more from their smartphones.
Pricing for the AC70A and the AC2A will be confirmed closer to the two new portable power station's launch on November 2. Sales will begin at Bluetti's online store, and through Amazon, from 10pm ET.
Also new to Bluetti's line-up is the new AC180P. Based on the ever-popular AC180, the new portable power station has a whopping 1,449 Wh of battery capacity onboard, and can deliver a sustained 1,800W. It's an offline version of the AC180, and will be launched on November 1.