Bluetti's New AC2A & AC70 Portable Power Stations Are Flexible, Powerful & Easy To Use

This content was paid for by Bluetti and created by SlashGear.

Bluetti has launched two new portable power stations, the Bluetti AC2A and AC70, combining high capacity batteries with the flexibility of multiple outlets and solar charging support. Designed to be used at home, on the move, or when camping or during outages, the AC2A and AC70 build on features from some of Bluetti's most popular models.

A portable power station is the perfect accessory for all seasons. In the warmer months, it's the ideal roadtrip companion, helping keep campsites hospitable and mobile offices running. When it gets colder, winter storms needn't be a headache with a Bluetti portable power station keeping the lights and essential appliances on.

Unlike gas generators, portable power stations from Bluetti can be used indoors and outside. There are no exhaust fumes to worry about, and the cooling fans are far quieter than a gas generator's engine. Instead of messy gasoline, meanwhile, Bluetti's portable power stations can be recharged in a number of ways: including with green solar energy.