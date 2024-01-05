Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi Review: How To Stay Online When The Power Goes Out

Internet access has gone from being a luxury to a necessity, and nothing illustrates that better in the modern home than the mayhem a power outage can cause. Increasingly a fact of life for people all over the U.S., the average power cut may not last longer than a couple of hours, but that's still plenty of time to disrupt work, homework, and entertainment. For Comcast Xfinity subscribers, the answer might be a new addition to their cable connection which aims to fill those gaps, albeit with some provisos along the way.

Comcast doesn't hide its new router's purpose behind an obscure name. Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi promises to do exactly what it says on the box: tide you over during outages, so that you can keep checking your power company's repair progress page (and maybe post about the whole experience on Instagram).

In return, you pay either $7 per month extra for 36 months, or a one-time payment of $252. That covers the cost of the hardware: there are no extra subscription fees for the cellular backup connection itself. Comcast provided us with an Xfinity Storm-Ready WiFi for the purposes of this review.