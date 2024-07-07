Is This Cheap 200W Power Station From Amazon Any Good? We Put It To The Test

Before diving into all the features and whether or not this power bank is any good, it's important to understand the power information regarding the gadget. In the product description, it states that it is a 200W power station. This means that it has a continuous power output of 200W. However, it only has a 102.4Wh capacity. This means that if you connect a device that draws 200W of power, this power bank will only be able to supply power for about 30 minutes. If you connect a device that only draws 50W, you'll be able to get about two hours of power before the power station needs to be recharged.

Additionally, this power bank has a 400W peak allowance. Adding this into the equation means that if you plug something in that needs 400W to start running, like a motor or something equally powerful, the power bank can handle it as a quick burst. However, you'll need to make sure that the running watts on the device drop down to 200W or lower for continuous use. If not, it could cause damage to the power supply. Because of this, always check your device's power needs before plugging it into a power bank.