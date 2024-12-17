10 Trustworthy Cord And Charger Brands For Your iPhone
For as reliant as many of us have become on our smartphones, they all share one particular limitation: They inevitably need to recharge.
How long you have to wait before that need arises, and how much time it takes to get back to full, depends on the model, but it's unavoidable. At least until someone finds a way to safely stuff a stamp-sized fusion reactor into the hardware.
On top of that, we can't rely on the included charging cables forever, either. Sooner or later they're going to get worn out, damaged, or lost — or maybe you want to switch to a charging alternative right out of the box. And that means trying to figure out what to buy as a replacement.
There are so many options available beyond Apple's own iPhone charger it's almost discouraging. That $10 to $15 USB-C cable you found in a convenience store might work as a temporary solution, but it's probably not going to hold up for very long, either. Another option might be very highly rated, but carry a much higher price tag, and a high price doesn't always mean comparable quality.
Fortunately there are a number of well-established names in the market at this point, most of which offer a variety of charging hardware at several different price points. Here are 10 of the more well-known and trustworthy ones out there.
This list was compiled using several relevant Best and Highest-Rated lists previously published on SlashGear, and is being presented in alphabetical order.
Anker
If you've ever shopped around for charging accessories in the past decade, you've probably seen the Anker brand. Cables, chargers, docks, power banks, wired, wireless — there's no shortage of options at this point.
A lot of what Anker releases these days is easy to recommend, like its Apple-only 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe that can recharge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods quickly and at the same time. The brand's gear is typically very sturdy and well-made, making its products easy to trust.
Price could potentially be a bit of a deterrent, as a lot of Anker's gear goes for either just below $100 or well past it. Most of the brands on this list do, actually, because quality materials and construction require more money. However, it does offer several charging solutions for under $50, too. Such as its $29.99 47W Nano Charger with two built-in USB-C ports (one 20W and one 27W). It's all a matter of what you need and what you're looking to spend.
Apple
Of course when it comes to iPhone charging cables, you can't go wrong with an official Apple model. Just make sure to choose 20W or above, as newer iPhones are designed to capitalize on the higher wattage in order to charge as fast as possible.
Many of these cables are available in one or two meter sizes, with the shorter option costing a little less. You also have a few choices when it comes to the exact kind of cable. These include USB-C (which is more universal) in 60W or 240W, USB-C to Lightning (necessary for the iPhone 14 and older), and Lightning to USB-A costing anywhere from $19 to $29. Apple also sells a one meter Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable for $69, but if you only need the cable for charging (not speedy data transfer) it's better to skip it.
If you'd rather go the MagSafe route for wireless charging, Apple also sells one and two meter versions for $39 and $49, respectively. The only catch is they don't include power adapters, so you'll either need to plan for plugging them into a USB-C compatible source of power, or spring for a 20W ($19), 30W ($39), or 35W ($59) power adapter to go with it.
Belkin
Much like Anker, the Belkin name has become fairly common in the world of third-party phone (and other electronic devices) charging solutions. Also like Anker, its products can end up costing you anywhere from around $15 to well over $100, depending on whether you're looking for a simple USB-C cable or a multi-device wireless charging dock.
Unsurprisingly, Belkin does indeed make quality products, like its Auto-Tracking Stand Pro that can wirelessly charge your iPhone while also acting as a stand when using the phone as a camera. The stand can also recognize a subject and keep it in frame by rotating along the base and adjusting the tilt of its neck automatically.
Even if you don't need an auto-tracking camera stand that can also charge your iPhone, Belkin is certainly a worthwhile place to look for cables, docks, wireless docks, chargers for specific devices, multi-device chargers, and so on.
Mophie
Yet another worthwhile device charger manufacturer is Mophie, which produces an assortment of docks, power stations, wireless chargers, portable chargers, cables, and adapters. It even makes powered phone cases that can extend your iPhone's battery life — or more specifically, recharge the battery without plugging the phone into an outlet or connecting it to another charger.
Then there are multi-purpose charging devices made for travel. Mophie's Powerstation Hub is a travel charger that plugs into the wall (with a swappable power adapter so you can buy plugs for use outside the U.S.) and offers charging for up to three different devices with one 5W and one quick-charging 15W USB-A port, as well as an 18W USB-C port. One side can also be used as a Qi wireless charger.
Mophie's products will cost you anywhere from $19.95 for cables and adapters, to $99.95 for the Powerstation Hub, and as far as $199.95 for its Triple Port Powerstation. Though many of its chargers and docks are within the $50 to $100 price range.
Moshi
A lot of Moshi's product catalog includes charging cables (USB-A, USB-C, Lightning), power adapters, and travel chargers. It also produces a variety of wireless chargers, as well as iPhone cases that are MagSafe compatible — so you can leave the case on when using a wireless charger.
In fact, the Moshi Otto Q Wireless Charging Pad was one of SlashGear's picks for the best wireless iPhone chargers. It'll work with pretty much any Qi wireless charging device, it has a softer fabric surface to guard against potential scratching, it can tell when non-compatible objects (such as keys) are touching it and stop charging, and it's priced somewhere near the lower end of things at $44.95.
Of course, Moshi also offers plenty of other reliable items for most budgets. $24.95 dual-port USB-A car adapters, a portable battery that also acts as a wireless charger for $89.95, a $109.95 3-in-1 foldable wireless charger, and a whole lot more.
Native Union
It may not be as recognizable a name as some of the others on this list, but Native Union was picked to be one of SlashGear's best USB-C cable brands for iPhone charging.
The Type C Belt Cable in particular is a nice mixture of style, durability, and price, with the 60W 4-foot long option carrying costing only $19.99. Though there are longer cables and higher wattages available as well — up to $49.99 for a 240W 8-foot model that covers both USB-C and lightning connectors.
Though cables aren't the only thing you can get from Native Union. The company also makes a variety of power banks for $69.99 (and a 10,000 mAh model for $89.99), as well as fast charging USB power adapters that are priced between $24.99 and $59.99. Or there are a bunch of wireless chargers to choose from, starting at $39.99 for a simple single-device model and going up to $149.99 for a 3-in-1 dock.
Nomad
Nomad's Base One Max 3-in-1 charging hub was highlighted as one of SlashGear's highest rated 3-in-1 chargers for the iPhone, though it can also charge AirPods and an Apple Watch at the same time, all for $150. Charging speeds for the non-iPhone devices are a little slower (5W rather than the 15W the iPhone spot gets), but the sleek and relatively compact design are often a big selling point.
That said, Nomad also offers a 3-in-1 charging stand for the same price if you prefer the idea of charging your iPhone in StandBy Mode using the angled iPhone charging pad. Or you can check out the solo-device Stand One for $110.
If you're not interested in a full dock, Nomad also sells a $100 65W power adapter with two USB-C ports (45W and 20W), along with a little pad on top that can wirelessly charge an Apple Watch. And if you just want a charging cable, it makes 0.3 meter ($30), 1.5 meter ($35), and 3 meter ($40) versions of its universal charging cable, which can support either USB-A or USB-C at either end thanks to the included adapters.
Otterbox
While probably best known for its sturdy smartphone cases, Otterbox does indeed make quality device charging accessories as well. One of which, the 30W Premium Pro Fast Charge, made the list of some of the best iPhone car chargers thanks to a pair of USB-C ports and one 12W USB-A port rolled into a compact $59.95 package.
Otterbox makes plenty of other charging implements as well. Its fast-charging cables start at $19.95 for USB-A to Lightning and go up to $34.95 for two meter 60W USB-C to Lightning. Charging pads are also a part of the assortment, though the $29.95 models max out at 7.5W so they aren't ideal for faster charging. 15W stands are also available, but they'll set you back $99.95.
It also has a few power banks as well, which you can attach to your iPhone to keep it running longer throughout the day before needing a charge. Specifically, two 3,000 mAh color options for $49.95, and a 5,000 mAh model for $69.95. And this is just the iPhone-specific gear.
Syncwire
Syncwire is a bit of an outlier for this list in that its smartphone-related products aren't quite as focused on power supply — its waterproof phone pouch is one of SlashGear's best waterproof Android phone cases. However, it does make charging adapters and cables you can trust. Well, it's mostly adapters.
For example, six feet of 6W USB-C charging cable will set you back $18.99, but that's the only USB-C charging cable it's currently offering on the official website. By contrast, the brand has 14 different models of car adapter on offer.
It starts with a two-port 60W adapter that supports USB-C and fast charging USB-A (30W each) for $23.99. But the selection goes up to $39.99 for a 48W model (36W USB-C and 12W fast charging USB-A) that also includes Bluetooth support for wireless music streaming and hands-free calling to the car's stereo. Most of these devices are compact, too, so you can easily leave them plugged into the lighter port or pop them out and toss them in a bag or pocket.
Twelve South
The items in Twelve South's catalog are more varied than "just" charging accessories — as is the case with its HoverBar Duo flexible arm for the iPhone and iPad, or its AirFly Bluetooth adapter that SlashGear previously included in our list of essential gadget for long haul flights. It does make and sell a lot of charging accessories, though.
For $79.99, the HiRise Deluxe 2 charging stand is solid and sturdy (if a bit cumbersome for travel), and can simultaneously charge AirPods and an iPhone, or two iPhones if you don't mind the one on the AirPods charging spot taking longer. The HiRise 3 Deluxe is a similar story, but adds Apple Watch charging support as well for a $149.99 total.
Though if portability is a priority, Twelve South also makes the PlugBug USB-C wall charger in several models. From the $69.99 50W with two dynamic USB-C ports and a Find My functionality, to the 120W PlugBug Travel, which adds two more USB-C ports (also dynamic), and a number of outlet adapters. But for even more portability, there's the $129.99 30W Butterfly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger that can simultaneously charge an iPhone and Apple Watch, compact down to 2.25-inches by 1-inch, and includes four international plug adapters.