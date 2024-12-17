10 Trustworthy Cord And Charger Brands For Your iPhone

For as reliant as many of us have become on our smartphones, they all share one particular limitation: They inevitably need to recharge.

How long you have to wait before that need arises, and how much time it takes to get back to full, depends on the model, but it's unavoidable. At least until someone finds a way to safely stuff a stamp-sized fusion reactor into the hardware.

On top of that, we can't rely on the included charging cables forever, either. Sooner or later they're going to get worn out, damaged, or lost — or maybe you want to switch to a charging alternative right out of the box. And that means trying to figure out what to buy as a replacement.

There are so many options available beyond Apple's own iPhone charger it's almost discouraging. That $10 to $15 USB-C cable you found in a convenience store might work as a temporary solution, but it's probably not going to hold up for very long, either. Another option might be very highly rated, but carry a much higher price tag, and a high price doesn't always mean comparable quality.

Fortunately there are a number of well-established names in the market at this point, most of which offer a variety of charging hardware at several different price points. Here are 10 of the more well-known and trustworthy ones out there.

This list was compiled using several relevant Best and Highest-Rated lists previously published on SlashGear, and is being presented in alphabetical order.