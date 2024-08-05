9 Essential Gadgets To Make Long-Haul Flights Easier

Before boarding, having peace of mind about your luggage makes long-haul flights more bearable. Apple AirTags can help you to keep tabs on your bags and also reduce anxiety at the baggage belt on arrival. AirTags track your luggage (or anything else for that matter) with Precision Finding via Bluetooth and Apple's extensive Find My network. The location range is globally encompassing.

However, they can't guarantee a problem-free vacation. If your luggage is outside the Bluetooth range, the Find My app relies on the worldwide network of Apple devices to locate your AirTags. So, if none are in the area, it could be tricky. However, with more than 2 billion active Apple devices worldwide, your luggage would need to end up somewhere pretty remote not to be retrieved.

AirTags are small and weigh very little. Setup with an iPhone is straightforward, and the battery can last for up to a year. However, use is mainly limited to Apple users. Fortunately, alternatives have emerged for travelers with Android devices. They apply the same tricks to locate your luggage, although the different brands have tracking networks of various sizes.

A different but useful gadget for security is the TSA-approved AirBolt Lock. This smart travel lock offers locking and unlocking via your phone, a backup code if your battery dies, and advanced encryption. It's also compatible with TSA master keys (which you can disable at any time). This ensures your lock will get to your destination in one piece should the authorities decide to give your luggage a closer look. Additionally, the AirBolt can be found via crowd-sourced location tracking. However, the network is limited in comparison to Apple's Find My network.