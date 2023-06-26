Top 5 Apple AirPods Pro Accessories You Need In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
AirPods tend to be the default earbuds for iPhone users, and the AirPods Pro is the best in the lineup. It's not just the superior audio quality and noise cancelation, but the various features AirPods Pro offer that make it ideal for anyone invested in the Apple ecosystem. While the AirPods Pro do work with Android and Windows, using them with Apple devices, particularly the iPhone, gives you additional perks. These include a one-tap setup process, a battery indicator that's displayed when the case is opened, and customizable touch controls.
At $249, the AirPods Pro are the most expensive AirPods earbuds available, but they're a great investment for iPhone users. However, like any product, the right accessories can vastly improve the user experience, and fill in the gaps for features you don't get out of the box. If you have the AirPods Pro, you might want to pick up some (or all) these accessories, depending on your needs.
Comply Foam Ear Tips
The AirPods Pro comes with silicon ear tips, unlike the standard AirPods that feature an open-ear design. While the first-generation AirPods Pro came with three ear tip sizes in the box (small, medium, and large), the AirPods Pro 2 includes a fourth extra-small size. The AirPods Pro ear tips are made of a soft silicon material, but they might not be comfortable for all users. That's where the Comply Foam Ear Tips come in. Made of a memory foam material, the ear tips use body heat to adapt and mold to a user's ear, offering a customized fit that's comfortable for hours of use.
The Comply Foam Ear Tips provide a secure fit that makes them ideal to use while working out, as they're less likely to slip out of your ears. In addition, they claim to block more environmental noise than silicon tips. They're compatible with both the first and second-generation AirPods Pro (unlike Apple's own ear tips) and click into place just like the original tips. Priced at $25 for a pack of three, there are a few buying options. The assorted pack consisting of small, medium, and large tips is ideal for first-time buyers looking to find the right fit. If you know your size, you can buy a set of three in either small, medium, or large sizes. Comply recommends that AirPods Pro users replace their tips if they start to tear, flake, or lose their memory foam properties.
Hagibis Cleaning Pen
The AirPods Pro (or any wireless earbuds, for that matter) can get pretty grimy over time thanks to a buildup of ear wax, sweat, and dirt. All of this accumulates inside and around the silicon ear tips, vents, and speaker mesh. If not cleaned regularly, that dirt can harden and become difficult to remove. That's why it's worth investing in a dedicated AirPods Pro cleaning kit.
The Hagibis Cleaning Pen for AirPods Pro is a compact cleaning accessory that has over 22,000 ratings on Amazon. It has three main components: a flocking sponge, a high-density brush, and a metal pen tip. The flocking sponge is made of a soft material that can be used to clean dust off the earbuds and case. The high-density brush is for removing dirt from the vents and speaker mesh of the AirPods Pro. Finally, the metal pen tip can be used to scrape off stubborn dirt around the microphone and speaker mesh. All these components fit neatly into a pen-like case, making it portable and convenient to store. The Hagibis Cleaning Pen is priced at $8 and is available in a choice of black, white, and pink colors.
Twelve South AirFly SE Bluetooth Audio Transmitter
If you hate using the wired headphones handed out on long flights, you're not alone. Not only do they tend to be super uncomfortable, but the sound quality is often terrible. Additionally, they don't provide any sort of noise cancelation, which makes watching movies on a plane pretty distracting. The Twelve South AirFly SE accessory solves this problem with its AirPods Bluetooth audio transmitter. The accessory can transmit Bluetooth audio directly to your AirPods Pro, which means you can watch in-flight movies while using your own earbuds.
The small accessory features an attached 3.5 mm connector which can be plugged into the airplane entertainment screen. It automatically goes into pairing mode when plugged in and switched on. The AirFly SE features a battery life of over 20 hours, which means it can last through most long-haul flights. If you run out of battery, you can charge it via the USB-C port while it's plugged in. The accessory even features volume controls for convenience. The Twelve South AirFly SE pairs with one pair of AirPods at a time and is priced at $35.
Catalyst 330ft Waterproof Total Protection Case
The AirPods Pro features an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. While this means they can be used for activities like running, cycling, and the gym, they can't be worn for water-based sports. The AirPods Pro 2 case also features the same waterproof rating, but if the earbuds fall inside of a pool or get wet in the rain, this might cause irreparable damage. If you're worried about getting your AirPods Pro wet, the Catalyst 330ft Waterproof Total Protection Case provides better protection. The rugged case features a silicon interior and polycarbonate exterior, protecting the AirPods from drops. The Catalyst case fully seals the AirPods Pro charging case and comes with a latch for added security. It features an IP68 rating and is waterproof up to 330 feet. It is also drop proof up to 20 feet.
The case has a porthole that lets users view the LED status light on the AirPods Pro charging case. An easy-access port plug at the bottom can be removed to plug in the charging cable, and the pairing button at the back can be accessed thanks to a flexible material. Despite its rugged build, the case supports wireless charging. It features a lanyard loop and comes with a carabiner. The Catalyst case is priced at $50 and is available in Army Green and Stealth Black colors.
Cobbcobb Ultra Strong Magnetic Strap
Given that the AirPods Pro features an in-ear design, the earbuds fit more securely in your ears compared to the standard AirPods. This makes them less likely to fall out when you're exercising. The design isn't foolproof, though, and the AirPods Pro can slip out if there's a sudden jerky movement or you're not using the right size ear tips. That's where the Cobbcobb Ultra Strong Magnetic AirPods Pro Strap comes in handy. Adding a wire to your wireless earbuds might defeat their purpose, but it can be useful for some activities.
The 28-inch strap features a holder at each end for the AirPods and weighs 8 grams in total. Additionally, the two ends of the strap feature magnets that click together, replicating the look and feel of wired magnetic earbuds. Ideally, you should be storing your AirPods Pro in their case when they're not in use to recharge their battery, but the strap provides an additional option to wear them looped around your neck. The Cobbcobb AirPods Pro Strap is an affordable accessory at $11 and comes in several color options.