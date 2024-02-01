These Are The Best iPhone Chargers For Use In Your Car

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your iPhone charged while on the go is important, and sometimes that will mean you need to get a quick charge in while driving. With USB slots becoming a staple in cars, it's now easier than ever to ensure you won't have a dead battery by the time you get to your destination. However, not every charger is created equal, and many of them can take ages to charge your iPhone if you're just using a regular cord. Having a dedicated phone charger can make a huge difference.

Apple has made the jump to USB-C chargers with the iPhone 15, so a lot of the accessories you've been using with Android phones can now be used here, including car chargers. If you've been part of the Apple ecosystem in the past, that means you'll likely have to start ditching your Lightning devices and cords and start fresh. The majority of chargers featured on this list will be part of the now-standard USB-C, but keep in mind you can find adapters to Lightning if you need them.