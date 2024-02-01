These Are The Best iPhone Chargers For Use In Your Car
Keeping your iPhone charged while on the go is important, and sometimes that will mean you need to get a quick charge in while driving. With USB slots becoming a staple in cars, it's now easier than ever to ensure you won't have a dead battery by the time you get to your destination. However, not every charger is created equal, and many of them can take ages to charge your iPhone if you're just using a regular cord. Having a dedicated phone charger can make a huge difference.
Apple has made the jump to USB-C chargers with the iPhone 15, so a lot of the accessories you've been using with Android phones can now be used here, including car chargers. If you've been part of the Apple ecosystem in the past, that means you'll likely have to start ditching your Lightning devices and cords and start fresh. The majority of chargers featured on this list will be part of the now-standard USB-C, but keep in mind you can find adapters to Lightning if you need them.
Syncwire iPhone Car Charger
If you need the Lightning cable for your iPhone, you still have plenty of options to pick from out there. The Syncwire iPhone charger has a Lightning port designed for older iPhones, but there's also a USB-A port you can use if you need it. Like many chargers on the market, the Syncwire boasts fast charging capabilities that will allow you to get a lot of battery life in a hurry. For $19.99, you can pick up a charger with a 5-foot neat-coil cord or you can get the 8-foot option for $22.99.
With over 12,000 reviews on Amazon, this cord has a rating of 4.5/5. There aren't any glaring downsides to point out here other than the fact you can get comparable chargers for a few bucks cheaper. However, if you need the longer cord, it'll come out a bit ahead in that area. It's especially good if you still need the Lightning port as Apple has only ditched that with the iPhone 15.
Anker USB-C Car Charger
Anker is a well-known name in this sector, and it even makes some of the best wall and portable phone chargers out there. The Anker USB-C car charger is available on Amazon for $16.99, so it's a very affordable option that'll work with iPhones dating back to the 7. It can put out up to 40W, so it's a lot more powerful than many other chargers on the market, especially older ones. The Anker charger comes with two USB-C ports, so you're able to charge a pair of devices simultaneously if your passenger also needs some juice.
Given this versatility, it should come as no surprise the Anker USB-C charger has a 4.8/5 rating on Amazon's website based on over 4,800 reviews. Most buyers don't note any problems with it, but some do say the phone gets hotter than they'd like. That won't be a huge deal in most scenarios, but maybe keep it in the console rather than under your leg.
Belkin 36-Watt Dual-USB Car Charger
Belkin is another prominent name in the phone charger market, so it would make sense the company has some very reliable chargers available. The Belkin 36W charger is a dual-USB car charger that boasts two USB-C connections, so this is a good option for modern iPhone owners. You're able to charge two devices at once here which does mean it'll charge more slowly, but the same can be said for most dual-charging devices. This charger costs $17.99 on Amazon, so the pricing is well in line with some of the comparable options.
This charger has a 4.8/5 rating based on over 600 Amazon reviews, so you're getting a quality product here if you go this route. There are no glaring issues to point out, as it looks like it works exactly the way it's meant to. If you don't need the two USB-C connections, you can opt for the model that replaces the other port with USB-A.
mophie Dual (USB-C/USB-A) 32W PD Car Charger
If you've been inside of an Apple store looking for accessories, there's a good chance you've come across the Mophie brand. While it's not a first-party product (Apple doesn't make DC car chargers), it's one that you can buy directly from the Apple site, and that means it's a reliable option for charging your iPhone. For $29.95, you can pick up the Mophie dual car charger that comes equipped with a USB-C and USB-A charging port. This makes it so you're still able to use a Lightning cable if you need it, or you can charge two devices at once. At 32W, you can get a fair bit of juice into your phone, even on a short commute.
The main downside here is the price tag as you can pick up something from nearly half the price that'll do pretty much the same thing. Although you might be buying this from Apple's website, you will still have to go through Mophie's warranty if something goes wrong.
OtterBox Premium Pro Fast Charge
If you're looking for one of the most feature-rich chargers on the market, then OtterBox has you covered. While this might be a brand best known for durable phone cases, the triple port car charger is worth taking a look at. It'll cost you $59.95 from OtterBox's website, so that makes it the most expensive of the chargers from this list. Of course, the draw here is being able to charge three different devices at once — the first two lines getting 30W of power with the last getting 12W. It comes with USB-C and A ports, so you can get a variety of devices plugged in at the same time as well.
User scores are solid at 4.5/5 on OtterBox's website, and that's reassuring to see considering the high price tag. Unsatisfied buyers note poor customer service in their reviews, so that could be something you run into if you try to get a replacement.
How were these chargers picked?
All of these chargers are high-quality options that'll work in your car or portable power station equipped with a DC port, so you shouldn't need to worry much about an eventual malfunction. With every iPhone device before the 15 still using the Lightning port, it was important to feature a cable with the Lightning charger as not everybody has upgraded yet.
Except for Mophie, as the company doesn't have reviews on its website, all of these chargers are backed up by strong user scores. All of the chargers are well within a decent price range for a car charger for the features they offer. The OtterBox charger does come with a higher price tag, but you can slash the price in half by going down to a single port. Ultimately, you'll have to decide based on how many ports you anticipate needing and how much dough you care to part with for the convenience.