5 Of The Best USB-C Accessories For Android Phones
In an exciting turn of events, mobile accessories are evolving rapidly with the standardization of USB-C technology across a wide variety of devices, driven by recent EU regulations. Apple, known for its proprietary Lightning connectors, has taken a significant step forward because the iPhone 15 finally gets USB-C for charging and data.
USB-C brings many benefits, including faster data transfer speeds, compatibility with various devices, and the convenience of using a single cable for multiple gadgets. Another significant advantage is the world of accessories opening up to these phones in the form of cables, gadgets, and adapters. Whether you're a productivity enthusiast, a gamer, or a photography buff, there's a USB-C accessory tailored to your needs.
While we wait to see how Apple will handle USB-C accessories, many are already in the market for Android devices under multiple categories. As we explore some of the best USB-C accessories for Android phones, it's clear that the universal cable era is here to stay.
Car chargers
USB-C car chargers have become essential accessories for modern travelers and commuters. These chargers are designed to fit into your vehicle's cigarette lighter or power port, providing a convenient way to charge your devices while on the road. While great options exist, like the Anker USB-C car charger with one USB-A port and two C ports, Ailkin's car charger takes the top spot when considering value for money.
The Ailkin USB-C car charger is a charging solution that offers several advantages for users, including 30W charging. With its dual USB ports (USB-A and USB-C), you can simultaneously charge two devices, making it convenient for both drivers and passengers. This charger also supports a variety of Android devices, including phones from Samsung, Motorola, LG, Google Pixel, OnePlus, HTC, and Sony.
A key feature of this car charger is its Power Delivery (PD) 3.0 quick charging capability, which ensures that your devices charge rapidly even while you're on the move. It's particularly beneficial for those who rely heavily on their devices during road trips, commutes, or business travels. The Ailkin USB-C car charger is also known for its reliability and durability. It's designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and provide consistent and efficient charging performance.
USB-C power bank
Use cases for power banks are obvious, but one might wonder why consider a USB-C-compatible one over a regular power bank. One reason is that they have fast charging capabilities. USB-C supports higher power delivery, allowing your devices to charge more rapidly compared to traditional USB-A power banks. This is especially crucial when you need to top up your smartphone quickly, whether you're in a hurry or on a long journey. USB-C power banks also often come with useful features like pass-through charging, which enables you to charge your power bank while charging your devices simultaneously. This feature can be a game-changer when you have limited access to power sources.
All these features are available on the Belkin BoostCharge Plus 10K power bank. This portable battery pack boasts a 10,000mAh capacity and has built-in USB-C cables for added convenience. A standout feature of this power bank is its efficiency, measured at an impressive 85.03%, well above the average for power banks in its class. It supports 18W charging through its USB-C port, ensuring fast and efficient device charging. The slim and lightweight design adds to its appeal, making it easy to carry wherever you go. The Belkin BoostCharge Plus supports pass-through charging, allowing you to simultaneously charge your devices and the power bank.
Other notable picks for USB-C power banks include the Anker PowerCore 20000 and INIU 20W 20,000mAh power bank.
Mobile game controllers
USB-C mobile gaming controllers have become increasingly popular among gamers for their convenience, enhanced gaming experience, and compatibility with a wide range of devices — so if you're a mobile gamer, you don't need to worry about whether their device supports the controller, as long as it has a USB-C port. They typically feature analog sticks, responsive buttons, and programmable triggers.
These elements provide a more immersive gaming experience compared to touchscreen controls, allowing for precise movements and actions in games. Ease of use is another significant selling point. USB-C controllers are plug-and-play devices, eliminating the need for complicated pairing processes. Simply connect the controller to your Android device's USB-C port, and you're ready to start gaming.
The Razer Kishi V2 is a prime example of a USB-C game controller designed to include all these features to elevate Android gaming. It offers several improvements over its predecessor, addressing design flaws and enhancing the gaming experience. The Kishi V2 features an extendable bridge design, analog sticks, responsive microswitch buttons, and programmable triggers, ensuring precise control and responsiveness.
While the Razer Kishi V2 is a strong contender in the USB-C game controller market, it faces tough competition, particularly from alternatives like the Backbone One. Each controller has unique strengths and weaknesses, catering to different gaming preferences and needs.
External microphone
An external microphone is an essential accessory if you're a content creator, vlogger, or someone looking to improve their audio quality while using their smartphones. They are often plug-and-play devices requiring minimal setup, making them user-friendly for beginners and experienced content creators. Another notable advantage is their portability. USB-C microphones are compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry in your pocket or bag. This portability allows you to capture high-quality audio on the go, whether you're recording vlogs, conducting interviews, or attending virtual meetings.
One of the best choices in this category is the Rode VideoMic Me-C USB-C external microphone, a compact microphone designed specifically for Android devices. The Rode VideoMic Me-C is a directional shotgun microphone known for its exceptional audio quality. It features a built-in USB-C port for seamless connectivity. The microphone comes with a mic clip for stability, a windscreen to reduce wind noise during outdoor recordings, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for real-time audio monitoring.
This microphone supports various applications, including the Rode Reporter app, further enhancing its functionality. It is well-suited for a wide range of use cases, including vlogging, music recording, webinars, conference calls, and more. While the Rode VideoMic Me-C offers significant benefits in terms of audio quality and versatility, it's important to note that it lacks wireless functionality and may not be suitable for use with gimbals due to its size and weight.
USB-C to 3.5mm cable
Many flagship smartphones have eliminated the headphone jack to prioritize slim designs and other features, but some of the best headphones out there, like the Sennheiser IE 200, are still wired. Users who already have traditional headphones often find themselves in need of an adapter, too. They ensure compatibility with a wide range of audio devices, from premium headphones to basic earbuds. This flexibility allows users to enjoy their preferred audio accessories without needing costly replacements or upgrades.
USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapters also often have features that enhance the overall audio experience. Some models, like the Cubilux Right Angle USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, are equipped with high-quality digital-to-analog converters (DACs) that improve audio quality by delivering cleaner, more accurate sound. This can result in a noticeable upgrade in audio fidelity, especially when listening to high-resolution audio files or streaming services.
If you're going to get one of these cables, then the Ugreen USB-C to 3.5mm headphone and charger adapter is a great choice. As the name suggests, the adapter has an aux input for high-resolution audio and allows PD 3.0 pass-through charging. While this accessory is compatible with a wide variety of devices, it's worth noting that the manufacturer lists some Android devices that it might not work on, like the Google Pixels.