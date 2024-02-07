EcoFlow Smart Home Panel 2 And Delta Pro Ultra Review: House-Altering Power Backup

Another facet of the "fundamentally alter your home" point above is one of technology. If you keep up with the technology cycle, you'll know that new technology emerges rapidly, so the Smart Home Panel 2 you buy today may be "outdated" with the next innovation.

There's also the very real possibility that something could go wrong. Technology fails every now and then — and something like the device that feeds power to your home has to be absolutely bulletproof — and for all intents and purposes unbreakable.

This is not a smartphone, computer, or even a car which, when it breaks or requires an upgrade you can go to the store and buy a new one, or you can go to a repair center and leave without that device while it's being repaired. You'll be inconvenienced, sure, but you can go home.

If the Smart Panel 2 has any kind of breakdown, or if you just want a shiny new feature that's available on some newer tech, you can't just drop your house off at a repair center. This will require an electrician (or a crew), thousands of dollars, and potentially hours and hours of zero power to update or correct.

This is more of a philosophical point that needs to be completely thought through before you even consider making this upgrade. If I'm totally honest if I had given it the level of thought that I should have, I may not have had this installed so I could review it. So, assuming you have contemplated that and decided to continue, we can dive into the hardware.