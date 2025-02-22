5 Portable Solar Phone Chargers To Pack For Your Next Hiking Adventure
Exploring the great outdoors often means disconnecting from the hustle of daily life, but having a smartphone at the ready can be a lifesaver when emergencies arise. To keep your important devices powered up, solar panel phone chargers are essential gear nowadays for hikers and campers. These gadgets help ensure that you have access to maps, emergency contacts, and weather updates, even when you're miles away from civilization. Many chargers slip easily into your backpack, making them ideal for off-the-grid adventures.
Beyond simply keeping your phone powered while you're away from the city, many solar panel phone chargers come with additional features that can be invaluable in the wild. If you don't have one of these five great rechargeable flashlights, you might want to consider a charger with an integrated light. Other chargers come with built-in compasses or SOS alarms for emergencies. These multi-functional tools offer more than just convenience; they also keep you safe and prepare you for any unexpected challenges on the trail.
If you are looking for a portable solar phone charger, below are five of Amazon's most highly-recommended devices that you'll want to consider for your next outdoor adventure. We sorted all the available products by average user rating, and eliminated those below a certain threshold of total ratings. A more detailed explanation on how these five items were selected can be found at the end of this article.
BigBlue 28W Solar Charger with 3 USB ports
The BigBlue 3 USB Ports 28W Solar Charger is a must-have for hikers seeking reliable power solutions during weekend off-grid trips. This device has three USB A ports, so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously with a total output of 5V/4.8A. Its smart-charging technology ensures optimal and safe charging, even under direct sunlight. An older version of the BigBlue 28 watt charger made our list of 10 high-tech gadgets suitable for hikers, and this updated model adds some useful features.
It converts up to 25.4% of available sunlight into usable energy while improving durability by minimizing heat buildup. Additionally, its sleek, metal-free surface design optimizes sunlight capture, ensuring a consistent power supply on the go. Thanks to its lightweight and portable design, it won't add much bulk to your baggage. It weighs just 1.5 pounds and folds down to a compact 11 x 6 x 1.4 inches, so it's easy to stash in a daypack or emergency kit.
Its simple but rugged design is built to withstand the elements. The panels are protected by a polymer surface that resists rain and wet fog. With its wide compatibility, robust build, and efficient performance, it's not surprising that this product has an Amazon's Choice badge and a 4.4 rating from more than 8,800 reviews on the e-commerce platform.
Mesqool Weather Radio, Solar Hand Crank 5-Way Power Emergency Charger
We've already highlighted eight emergency radios that are ideal for home use, but the Mesqool Weather Radio with Emergency Charger is a versatile and highly recommended tool for hiking adventures. It has the ability to access NOAA weather alerts along with AM, FM, and shortwave radio bands. This helps you stay informed about any sudden changes in weather conditions or other local or national emergencies while enjoying entertainment like music, sports, or talk shows on the trail. The controls on this radio are clearly labeled and highly intuitive.
It's equipped with a 5,000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and can run on four other power sources: solar, hand cranking, USB, and standard AAA batteries. This versatility ensures that this charger will always keep you connected, even in remote places. This means you never have to worry about your phone running out of power.
This device also has a few extra survival tools suitable for hikers or campers. It has a bright LED flashlight and a reading lamp to illuminate your path or tent after sundown. The loud SOS alarm and red flashing beacon are life-saving additions, as they ensure you can signal for help if needed. The carabiner clip and adjustable nylon strap make it easy to carry by hand or attach to a backpack. The Mesqool Emergency Charger has a 4.5-star rating from almost 12,000 reviews on Amazon, with many buyers commending its multi-functional design and safety features.
Esky Emergency Hand Crank Radio With 3 LED Flashlight
The Esky Emergency Hand Crank Radio with 3 LED Flashlight is another excellent option to bring with you on your outdoor getaways. Measuring just 4.92 x 2.36 x 1.77 inches, this compact and lightweight tool easily fits in your pocket or backpack or can be carried with its handy lanyard. Its versatility as an AM/FM/NOAA radio will help you stay updated on weather conditions or other important news while trekking through remote areas.
What sets Esky's portable charger apart is its three charging options: a USB cable, solar panel, or hand crank. The built-in 2,000mAh battery not only powers the radio but also doubles as an emergency power bank for your phone or small electronics. This in a handy backup when you're far from an outlet or stuck amid a natural disaster. For added functionality, the device includes a 140-lumen flashlight with three LEDs. Whether you're hiking through shaded trails or setting up camp at nighttime, the flashlight will provide maximum visibility.
Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon with nearly 12,000 reviews, the Esky Emergency Hand Crank Radio has proven to be a trusted tool for outdoor enthusiasts and emergency preppers alike. And with four colors to choose from, you won't get them mixed up if you buy two or more for yourself and your camping buddies or family members.
RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio With LED Flashlight
The RunningSnail Emergency Hand Crank Radio with LED Flashlight is also rated highly by Amazon buyers due to its reliability and robust features. With its massive 4,000mAh rechargeable battery, it not only charges smartphones but can also refuel other gadgets — including tablets and e-readers — when you're out on a trail far from conventional power sources. The device provides four charging methods: solar power, hand crank, Micro USB, and battery, so you'll never be left without a way to recharge in dire situations.
Beyond its charging capabilities, this multifunctional device is packed with practical features designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. The inclusion of 7 NOAA weather stations adds an extra layer of vigilance, allowing you to stay informed of potential hazards like storms ahead. Additionally, its super-bright three-mode flashlight with a range exceeding 10 meters provides visibility even in the darkest environments. The motion-sensing reading lamp is also a thoughtful touch since it allows hikers to navigate their campsites or read maps at night without disturbing others.
Lightweight and compact at just 6.23 inches long, the RunningSnail portable charger is easy to pack and carry, making it ideal for space-conscious backpackers. It currently has a 4.6 rating on Amazon with almost 15,000 reviews. Aside from its host of handy tools and features, many owners commend the 18-month warranty of the product.
FosPower Emergency Weather Radio Model A1 With Portable Power Bank
The FosPower Emergency Weather Radio Model A1 is another top-rated solar charger you'll want to consider for your outdoor adventuring gear bag. As a multi-purpose device, it offers many of the same features as the other products on this list. What makes it stand out for hikers and off-grid adventurers, however, is its ease of use.
It provides power through three sources: solar panel, hand crank, and AAA batteries. Its 2,000mAh power bank is enough to recharge smartphones and small tablets, extending their battery life when in remote locations or during power outages. Whether you're in a pinch with no access to conventional power sources or want to avoid relying on disposable batteries, this radio/charger can keep you connected and safe.
Beyond charging phones, the FosPower Model A1 provides weather broadcast information via its built-in NOAA channel access and illumination via its 1-watt LED flashlight and 4 LED reading lights. This device has a straightforward layout with only two rotating knobs and one switch, making it less intimidating than some of its rivals. It has an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 38,000 buyers on Amazon, with many recommending it for its solid build, no-nonsense design, and premium features.
How we chose these items
The products discussed in this article were chosen based on the number of reviews and star ratings they received. Only items with more than 8,000 reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars or more were considered. The final list of products was screened for affordability, and buyer feedback was scrutinized for any notable issues. We limited our final recommendations to chargers with prices under $100 and more than 65% 5-star ratings.