5 Portable Solar Phone Chargers To Pack For Your Next Hiking Adventure

Exploring the great outdoors often means disconnecting from the hustle of daily life, but having a smartphone at the ready can be a lifesaver when emergencies arise. To keep your important devices powered up, solar panel phone chargers are essential gear nowadays for hikers and campers. These gadgets help ensure that you have access to maps, emergency contacts, and weather updates, even when you're miles away from civilization. Many chargers slip easily into your backpack, making them ideal for off-the-grid adventures.

Advertisement

Beyond simply keeping your phone powered while you're away from the city, many solar panel phone chargers come with additional features that can be invaluable in the wild. If you don't have one of these five great rechargeable flashlights, you might want to consider a charger with an integrated light. Other chargers come with built-in compasses or SOS alarms for emergencies. These multi-functional tools offer more than just convenience; they also keep you safe and prepare you for any unexpected challenges on the trail.

If you are looking for a portable solar phone charger, below are five of Amazon's most highly-recommended devices that you'll want to consider for your next outdoor adventure. We sorted all the available products by average user rating, and eliminated those below a certain threshold of total ratings. A more detailed explanation on how these five items were selected can be found at the end of this article.

Advertisement