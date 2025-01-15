10 Tech Gadgets Every Hiking Enthusiast Will Want
Technology has opened many doors for hikers, especially those who wish to trek off-grid and explore the backcountry. It has enabled us to carry lighter packs, stay connected more easily, and navigate remote trails and areas as if we had already hiked them a thousand times. More importantly, advanced technology ensures backpackers always have access to emergency services no matter where they are.
Whether you're shooting stunning mountain vistas, cooking a meal under the stars, or looking for entertainment on a camping trip, the right gear makes all the difference. It doesn't mater if you're a casual weekend adventurer or a seasoned multi-day trekker; there are gadgets and devices aplenty to benefit you. Smartphones are, of course, the all-in-one tech that you can use for navigation, entertainment, photography, and, of course, communication. But their versatility can't replace specialized tools for serious hiking demands.
Gadgets for hiking are designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. They offer features like waterproofing and extended battery life, while the all-important tracking is far more accurate on dedicated GPS devices. You also need to think about the tasks that smartphones simply cannot handle. Your Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't going to purify your water or cook a meal, and it won't charge itself either. With this in mind, let's take a look at 10 essential gadgets for hiking enthusiasts everywhere.
The Garmin Fenix 7 GPS Watch for navigation and safety
With its combination of advanced navigation, health monitoring, and rugged durability, the Garmin Fenix 7 is essentially an all-in-one solution for hikers. In fact, once you use this GPS watch, it will become an indispensable hiking companion. TechRadar noted that one problem you might have with this device is choosing the model. We recommend the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar for hikers because it's equipped with solar charging and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal display. Alternatively, the 7X Sapphire Solar, although it is the heaviest in the series, offers a larger display with a built-in LED flashlight and the best battery life. Those with smaller wrists looking for a more compact device can choose the 7S Sapphire Solar.
The features of the Fenix 7 series for hiking and trekking are comprehensive. All models offer accurate multi-GNSS support, including GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for accurate positioning. They also include preloaded topographical maps for navigation and route planning with waypoint marking. Then there are real-time weather updates with forecasts and storm alerts complemented by the altimeter, barometer, and compass functions. High-altitude trekkers can manage acclimatization with the pulse oximetry feature, while those interested in performance tracking can take advantage of the accurate activity and advanced fitness metrics.
For emergency situations, the Fenix 7 can send your location details to contacts via your smartphone or when paired with the Garmin inReach Mini 2. This satellite communicator is another indispensable gadget, especially for hiking off-grid. You can use this device for two-way messaging, SOS alerts, and GPS tracking in remote areas where cellular service is unavailable.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro for aerial photography
It's nice capturing mountain vistas and incredible landscapes with a top-notch camera, but shooting aerial footage takes things to another level. For this you'll need a drone, but you'll want a lightweight model for two practical reasons: it's easier to carry, and the second is if it is under 250g, the FAA doesn't require registration. This weight allowance also applies to many countries around the world, though not all. So, you should check beforehand if you will travel abroad with a drone.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro ticks most boxes. It is under that FAA weight and folds down to compact dimensions. However, it also captures exceptional footage, be it still photos or 4K video. With omnidirectional obstacle sensing and 360-degree object tracking, it's a good shout for beginners, and the 4K/100fps video makes for awesome slow-motion footage.
SlashGear noted that the image quality is excellent and the battery life is long. However, since the release of the Mini 4 Pro, DJI has also given us the affordable DJI Neo. This ultra-compact drone is almost half the weight of the Mini 4 Pro and is a good option if you want to save space when packing or need a lighter device when hiking. SlashGear reviewed the Neo in 2024, and we were very impressed. With subject tracking and obstacle avoidance to rival its bigger siblings, it is another option worth considering. However, if image quality is your primary concern, the Mini 4 Pro is calling.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro for a lightweight photography solution
Hikers want to keep the weight down when clambering up hills. However, serious photographers are not usually willing to leave their bulky DSLRs or mirrorless cameras at home in favor of more lightweight options. Many will even sacrifice other equipment to accommodate tripods and lenses. However, smartphone cameras have taken significant strides in recent years, and, for most of us, the best ones deliver satisfying image quality.
With significant updates to its HDR+ processing, the Google Pixel 9 Pro can handle high-contrast lighting scenarios like bright snow against blue skies effectively. It can manage shadows and mid-tones with excellent precision, and it balances exposure between foregrounds and backgrounds incredibly well. Our reviewer at SlashGear mentioned that he had yet to find a scenario where the Pixel 9 Pro's camera failed to perform and felt that the lens array was the best to have featured on a smartphone yet.
The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP wide lens with optical image stabilization. It also has a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom for distant subjects like that snowy peak and a 48MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree field of view for expansive landscapes. It's also durable with its IP68 dust and water resistance and scratch- and drop-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Additionally, you can use the smartphone for reading maps, and the 3,000 nits peak brightness enables this even under harsh sunlight. And, while dedicated GPS devices are more reliable in remote hiking scenarios, the Pixel 9 Pro serves as a good backup for navigation and emergency situations.
The BigBlue SolarPowa 28 for tech-dependent hikers
Tech-dependent hikers need to keep their devices charged up when on their adventures. Lodges may have charging options if you're on a well-established trek, but out in the backcountry, you'll need to rely on other methods. This is where a lightweight, foldable solar panel comes in. One, such as the BigBlue SolarPowa 28, can be folded down to compact dimensions and easily slides into a backpack. You can attach it to your bag and charge it while you hike or hang it from a tree while you set up camp. The experts at GearLab mentioned that it even absorbs rays on cloudy days efficiently.
It offers multiple-device solar charging from its three USB-A ports, and the panels achieve up to 25.4% solar conversion. It will keep all those small hiking-gadget essentials topped up, although if you hike with one, don't expect it to charge a laptop. Additionally, the IPX4 weather resistance gives you a window of protection to get it somewhere dry in the event of a heavy downpour.
Hikers that depend on technology will also want to consider a solid power bank. The Nestout 15,000mAh Outdoor Battery is specifically designed for use in the wilderness. It has a high capacity and two ports, one of which is USB-C with Power Delivery. The IP67 rating makes it highly waterproof and completely dustproof, and the shockproof hardshell body meets U.S. military standards.
The Katadyn BeFree Water Filter for hydration
There may be easy access to drinking water on popular trails in your own country, but if you're hiking abroad or going off-grid, getting safe water may require a bit of work. A collapsible water bottle with a filter is a must wherever you hike. One such as the Katadyn BeFree has a proven track record and is a simple, affordable water filter that collapses down when empty for ease of packing. This bottle holds one liter, and you can source from anywhere. Collect your precious H2O from lakes and rivers, and the integrated filter will remove all traces of bacteria and protozoa. The flow rate is two liters per minute, and the filter lifespan is up to 1,000 liters, plenty enough for any hiking trip and then some.
For a more cutting-edge approach to water purification, hikers may want to consider the SteriPEN Ultra. This small, handheld device uses UV light to neutralize bacteria, protozoa, and viruses. Its minimal weight and compact form factor make it ideal for international travel. It even allows for safe drinking water in hotels and guest houses in countries with a questionable water supply.
Purification is as easy as pressing a button and swirling the long nozzle in the water. It takes just 90 seconds to decontaminate one liter, and it can neutralize up to 8,000 liters. However, the outdoor team at GearLab believes that the battery life is "finicky" in extreme conditions. Hikers considering the SteriPEN Ultra should have access to a battery charge in the form of a power bank or solar charger and have a backup cleansing method, such as water purification tablets.
The MPOWERD Luci Pro Outdoor 2.0 for illumination
A collapsible LED lantern like the Luci Pro Outdoor 2.0 is a lightweight option for illumination. It collapses down, which is ideal for packing, and its 150 lumens is bright enough for most hiking scenarios. The light is housed in an inflatable shell that will float if dropped in a river or lake, making it an ideal companion for nighttime swimming or fishing. Its IP67 rating offers protection in bad weather and ensures you'll be able to shower in poorly lit bathrooms.
At 14 hours, charging via the small solar panel may be a little on the slow side, but you can hang it from your pack to absorb the sun's power while hiking, or there's a USB-C port for quick charging (2-3 hours). You'll get up to 50 hours of illumination on a single charge, and you can use the lantern's second USB port to power small devices, such as a smartphone, giving you another backup option.
A headlamp is another illuminating option. You can use its targeted beam for focusing light directly where you look when navigating trails in poor light. They also allow you to keep both hands available for climbing or when using trekking poles, and they are more useful in situations like pitching your tent, organizing gear, or washing up when it's dark. The Black Diamond Spot 400-R is the go-to choice for many hikers. It offers a strong 400-lumen maximum output, a 100-meter throw, an IP67 waterproof rating, and a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 225 hours of power.
The Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller for summer trekking comfort
Thermacell previously gave us a mosquito control system for the whole yard, and now the company has delivered a compact handheld device to keep those tiny blood-sucking pests at bay while hiking. The Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller is ideal for summer hikers looking to avoid itchy bites. The device is lightweight and portable, and it creates a 15-foot no-go zone for skeeters.
Simply load the included fuel cartridge. The evaporating fuel then creates aliphatic, a chemical compound known to repel many insects, including mosquitos. It should be noted, however, that the fuel is flammable butane, so the cartridge is not allowed on flights, making this device a mosquitos zapper for more local areas. One cartridge lasts up to twelve hours, so you'll need replacement cartridges for multi-day trips.
Another summer trekking comfort is a handheld camping fan, such as the Tunise Portable Handheld Fan. It's very quiet at under 15 dB and has six speeds and a large 4,000 mAh battery for up to 18 hours of use. It folds down for portability and doubles as a spare power source for small devices, such as your satellite communicator or smartwatch. However, if you need something even more portable, the 3-speed, 2,000 mAh model is a little more compact and around half the weight at 4.6 ounces.
The Leatherman Signal 19-in-1 Multi-Tool for practical trail needs
The Leatherman Signal is a practical all-in-one solution for hikers. It's a 19-in-1 multi-tool, which is astonishingly compact and lightweight considering the number of tools involved. It weighs just 7.5 ounces (212.6 g) with a folded length of 4.5 inches (11.4 cm) and a width of 1.5 inches (3.8 cm). With these dimensions, it's easy to carry in a pocket or store in a backpack, and its durability and versatility make this multi-tool an essential gadget for the great outdoors, whether you're hiking, camping, or fishing.
The small hammer can securely anchor tent stakes; you can adjust zippers or clips on hiking gear with the needlenose pliers, while you can tighten or loosen bolts on things like trekking poles with the regular pliers. Hikers who are carting fishing gear with them can cut through line with the hard-wire cutters, and the 420HC combo knife is handy for preparing food or tinder for fire. There's a small saw for cutting branches or rope, while the can and bottle openers need no explanation. There's also a handy bit driver, a safety whistle, and a ferrocerium rod for starting fires, among other handy tools.
It's such a useful gadget for all outdoor types that SlashGear decided to include it in a list of high-tech stocking stuffers for campers in 2023. We noted that it's "widely considered among the highest quality items in its product category," and it's also a handy little gadget that you can use at home beyond your hiking adventures.
The JBL Clip 5 for campfire entertainment
At the end of a day's hiking, sitting around campfires or even in lodges can get a little boring. A bit of music never harmed anyone, and there's no reason why hikers should go without it. Sure, there are the sounds of nature to keep your ears occupied, but sometimes the human spirit craves the familiar comfort of melody and rhythm.
With the JBL Clip 5, you have an ultra-portable speaker that delivers good audio, even in the bass, which is rare in small Bluetooth speakers. It weighs just 10 ounces and measures 5.3 x 3.4 x 1.8 inches. It also has a convenient carabiner on top that you can use to attach it securely to your pack or belt. In addition, its IP67 rating makes it fully dustproof and highly waterproof. You'll even be able to keep your spirits up with some motivating tunes when the heavens open and you're getting soaked. The battery life is good for up to 12 hours, and it is extendable to 15, although the experts at TechRadar mentioned that this was at the expense of sound quality.
For something a little quieter, an e-reader is always a good gadget to bring with you on treks. The Kindle Paperwhite is another lightweight, compact gadget to keep you entertained. In fact, you'll barely notice it in your pack. Additionally, the glare-free screen is easy to see, even when the sun is strong, and the battery life goes on for weeks. With its IPX8 rating, it's fully waterproof (but not dustproof), and the 16GB of storage can literally hold thousands of books.
The BioLite CampStove 2 for cooking
Hikers and campers who seek an eco-friendly, versatile cooking stove might want to consider the BioLite CampStove 2+. At 2 lbs (935 g), it is relatively heavy and of little use to minimalist hikers looking to keep their pack weight down. That said, you won't need to carry gas canisters with you, and with dimensions of 5 x 7.9 inches, it should slip into the main compartment of a medium-sized hiking pack quite easily.
It's a unique and innovative camping stove equipped with combustion technology that can generate smokeless flames. It burns twigs, sticks, or wood pellets to cook your meals, and its 3,200 mAh battery powers a four-speed fan that sustains the fire. The tech specialists at T3 noted that the burn is clean and consistent and that the stove can run on "minimal natural fuel for cooking." However, the fuel type means you'll have to be on a hike with easy access to a steady supply of the necessary kindling. Hiking in forests and rolling, green hills will provide you with what you need. But if you're taking part in treks in arid deserts or high-altitude terrains with sparse vegetation, you should consider alternatives.
The 100-lumen LED light is a practical inclusion for cooking at night, and the fact that it generates power from the excess heat means the stove recharges its battery while simultaneously powering the fan. There's even a port for charging small devices, such as your smartphone or GPS unit.