10 Tech Gadgets Every Hiking Enthusiast Will Want

Technology has opened many doors for hikers, especially those who wish to trek off-grid and explore the backcountry. It has enabled us to carry lighter packs, stay connected more easily, and navigate remote trails and areas as if we had already hiked them a thousand times. More importantly, advanced technology ensures backpackers always have access to emergency services no matter where they are.

Whether you're shooting stunning mountain vistas, cooking a meal under the stars, or looking for entertainment on a camping trip, the right gear makes all the difference. It doesn't mater if you're a casual weekend adventurer or a seasoned multi-day trekker; there are gadgets and devices aplenty to benefit you. Smartphones are, of course, the all-in-one tech that you can use for navigation, entertainment, photography, and, of course, communication. But their versatility can't replace specialized tools for serious hiking demands.

Gadgets for hiking are designed to withstand the rigors of the outdoors. They offer features like waterproofing and extended battery life, while the all-important tracking is far more accurate on dedicated GPS devices. You also need to think about the tasks that smartphones simply cannot handle. Your Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't going to purify your water or cook a meal, and it won't charge itself either. With this in mind, let's take a look at 10 essential gadgets for hiking enthusiasts everywhere.

