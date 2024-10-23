DJI Neo Review: The Best Low Price No-RC Starter Drone Yet

Modern drones aren't typically very challenging to fly, but there is a learning curve to flying something like the DJI Mini 4 Pro or the DJI Avata 2. They make things simple, but there are still controls to learn and you've got to use a controller of some sort with them. Once activated through the DJI Fly companion app, the DJI Neo is ready to fly at a moment's notice with no additional tools needed. Just place it on your palm, power it on, select from one of a range of preset flight modes, and hold down the mode button to take off. The drone will do its thing and then return, whereupon you hold out your hand and it automatically lands.

Advertisement

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

Admittedly, I've been hand-landing drones for a very long time, as typically the places I fly don't have the necessary flat ground, but with other drones it's a tricky maneuver made somewhat hazardous by exposed propellers. With the Neo, the prop guards make it safe to take off and land on your hand, and it's truly impressive how it never failed to sense my palm and land perfectly in it. There has never been a more accessible drone, with the barrier to entry being so low as to be practically nonexistent.

It's also possible to manually control the drone via your phone, or there are several compatible controllers you can buy to use with the Neo, depending on how you prefer to fly it. It's even compatible with the DJI Goggles 3 (the latest version of DJI's FPV drone headset/goggles/viewer system), so in addition to being incredibly easy to fly, it's also versatile and capable of being used for more advanced purposes. Battery life is around 18 minutes of flight time, which is decent.

Advertisement