Gleesfun G11Mini Review: A Drone With A Mind Of Its Own

The G11Mini is purportedly capable of flying for 30 minutes on a single fully charged battery, and two batteries are included with the drone. Initially charging these batteries from roughly 50% capacity to 100% took several hours, though the second recharge from where the battery was nearly empty to 100% only took about an hour.

We can't know for certain how full the battery is at any given time, however, because the remaining charge is misreported in the app. At times the onscreen battery indicator would even fluctuate wildly from nearly empty to nearly full, and once I was pretty sure the drone landed itself because of low battery, but I don't know for sure because the app said it still had 49% remaining.

Based on my testing of the G11Mini, I never achieved anything close to half an hour of flight time. I would estimate it at 10-20 minutes, but due to just how inconsistent my experience with the G11Mini was, it's difficult to offer any kind of certainty on the accuracy of such an estimate. My first drone was the DJI Spark, and I would consider its 16-minute flight time to be roughly in line with the G11Mini, and the Spark reliably communicates its battery level to my smartphone.

On the plus side, the G11Mini is a fairly quiet drone, so it won't bother people as much as other drones when you fly near them. That's not such a great thing here, as you want as much warning as possible that the G11Mini is coming your way.