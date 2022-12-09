DJI Mini 3 Drops The Pro's Best Feature But Gets A Lot Cheaper

DJI has been quite prolific with its drone launches in 2022. The company started the year by launching a new product from its famed "Mini" lineup — the DJI Mini 3 Pro — in May 2022. For those unaware, DJI's Mini drones come under the category of nano drones that weigh under 250g (0.55 pounds) to comply with FAA norms. A little over two months later, DJI came up with the DJI Avata — a compact FPV drone aimed at recreational users. In early November, DJI launched a scaled-down version of its flagship consumer drone series with the DJI Mavic 3 Classic. With a $1500 price tag, this drone was significantly cheaper than the Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine — both of them priced above the $2000 mark.

Today, DJI did something similar to its Mini lineup by launching a new model called the DJI Mini 3. In case you haven't figured it out already, the Mini 3 is a scaled-down (read: cheaper) version of the Mini 3 Pro that launched in May this year. However, the lower price tag means you lose out on a few features.

In the case of the DJI Mini 3, it loses out on the "Tri-Directional Obstacle Sensing" feature that debuted on the Mini 3 Pro. This feature made the Mini 3 Pro the first compact drone from DJI to feature forward, backward and down-pointing obstacle sensing capability. In addition, the cheaper Mini 3 loses out on the 48MP camera on the Pro model and uses a 12MP sensor instead. Thankfully, DJI has used the same sensor size on the DJI Mini 3.