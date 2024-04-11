DJI Avata 2 Review: Taking A Great FPV Drone To New Heights

My biggest gripe with the original DJI Avata was the placement of its USB-C and MicroSD card slot. The port cover was hidden inside of one of the prop guards, making it extremely difficult to access. Downloading video to my PC was always a pain in the neck, but fortunately, all that's changed with the DJI Avata 2. Now the ports are located conveniently on the lower side of the drone, between and underneath the props. What's more, now it's possible to charge the battery in the drone via USB-C. In terms of storage, you can get away without a MicroSD card if necessary, as the drone features 48GB of onboard data space.

The Avata 2 is also one tough drone, which is important considering how it's practically a certainty that you'll crash an FPV drone at some point, and probably sooner rather than later. The integrated prop guards, rugged materials, and guards for the camera mean that it really can take a hit. I had three crashes myself while testing it, the worst of which was a full-speed collision with a fallen tree when I misjudged a gap I was aiming to zip through. The Avata 2 came through completely unscathed, and I'm confident it's at least as durable as the original Avata. In the years I've been flying the older model of this drone I've experienced many dramatic crashes, and it never took any real damage.

Andy Zahn/SlashGear

When you crash, if the drone ends up upside down, you can just flip it right-side-up by activating "Turtle Mode", which revs the engines and pops it up ready for flight. The Avata 2 also features "Return to Home," a brake function to quickly stop the drone with the push of a button, and binocular fisheye sensors to improve stability at low altitudes or indoors.