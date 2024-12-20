12 Of The Best Portable Generators You Can Buy In 2024 (Ranked By Consumer Reports)

Depending on where you're living, a portable generator can be a handy convenience or a necessity. Disaster-prone areas often require these backup power sources when storms cause blackouts, and folks lending their time and energy to help people affected by natural disasters always have a generator or three on hand to help power recovery efforts. However, even folks just living their lives can find uses for these mobile outlets — portable generators can be used as backup power sources for the home, or just for extending the reach of power tools when work needs to be done on larger properties.

SlashGear has covered the best portable generators by brand, and even offered up advice on how to choose the right generator. Today, we'll be covering portable generators a different way, using the trusted ratings from Consumer Reports — an independent nonprofit organization known for its rigorous product testing and impartial recommendations on hundreds of product categories — as a starting point.

Consumer Reports' testing categories include power delivery, power quality, noise, ease of use, carbon monoxide safety technology, and run time. All of the portable generators on this list are "CR Recommended," which Consumer Reports defines as "Recommended models meet[ing] our high standards for performance, safety, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction."

Prices for these portable generators vary up to over a thousand, but all have earned high marks from Consumer Reports' labs; we'll do our best to explain why the more expensive portable generators cost as much as they do.