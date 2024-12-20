12 Of The Best Portable Generators You Can Buy In 2024 (Ranked By Consumer Reports)
Depending on where you're living, a portable generator can be a handy convenience or a necessity. Disaster-prone areas often require these backup power sources when storms cause blackouts, and folks lending their time and energy to help people affected by natural disasters always have a generator or three on hand to help power recovery efforts. However, even folks just living their lives can find uses for these mobile outlets — portable generators can be used as backup power sources for the home, or just for extending the reach of power tools when work needs to be done on larger properties.
SlashGear has covered the best portable generators by brand, and even offered up advice on how to choose the right generator. Today, we'll be covering portable generators a different way, using the trusted ratings from Consumer Reports — an independent nonprofit organization known for its rigorous product testing and impartial recommendations on hundreds of product categories — as a starting point.
Consumer Reports' testing categories include power delivery, power quality, noise, ease of use, carbon monoxide safety technology, and run time. All of the portable generators on this list are "CR Recommended," which Consumer Reports defines as "Recommended models meet[ing] our high standards for performance, safety, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction."
Prices for these portable generators vary up to over a thousand, but all have earned high marks from Consumer Reports' labs; we'll do our best to explain why the more expensive portable generators cost as much as they do.
Craftsman Performance 7,500-Watt Single Fuel Portable Generator (CMXGGFMP06009)
The portable generator from Craftsman is a reasonably priced generator that features many of the bells and whistles that more expensive models have, including a carbon monoxide alarm, a wheeled, rugged metal frame, four standard GFCI outlets, and an eight-gallon fuel tank that provides 12 hours of runtime. A cast iron sleeve offers even more protection to this generator's 389cc engine, and a low oil shutoff keeps the tool from suffering friction damage if the user gets behind on maintenance.
Consumer Reports gave this Craftsman portable generator a 68 rating out of 100 and awarded perfect scores in both "power quality" and "ease of use." The unit did get a low score for noise, so ear protection is suggested if work is to be done near the generator while it's running.
However, there are more than enough positives to still recommend this generator, especially if one is already a Craftsman brand loyalist.Power output is clean, so this generator can use sensitive electronics without fear of damage. It starts up easily, and Lowes customers have made it the retailer's 7th-best selling generator.
The Craftsman Performance 7,500-Watt Single Fuel Portable Generator is available at Lowes for $800. For this and all generators on our list, check quantities at different retailers if you can, as these units are popular items that often go out of stock for a while.
Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder 6,250-Watt Portable Generator (30728)
Briggs & Stratton is probably more well-known for its engines than its tools or products. Briggs & Stratton engines are featured in other manufacturers' snowblowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment — even unmanned aerial vehicles! However, the company produces a wide variety of its own branded equipment, including pressure washers, energy storage systems, and, yes, portable generators.
One of the most affordable generators on this list, the Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder 6,250-Watt Portable Generator earned a 72 rating out of a possible 100 from Consumer Reports, making it their 15th highest-rated portable generator overall. It has all the safety features one expects from a portable generator, including Briggs & Stratton's proprietary CO Guard technology, which is the brand's version of a carbon monoxide monitor. If CO levels build up in the generator's operating area. For example,this tech will automatically shut down the unit until conditions improve, preventing unsafe conditions for otherwise unaware users.
This generator pumps out 8,500 starting watts and 6,250 running watts, and can get 11 hours of runtime at half-load from a full 7 ½ gallon tank of gas. It's equipped with a convenient digital display that tells the user how much power is being used, total unit hours, and maintenance reminders. Flip-up rubber covers protect the unit's four standard 120-volt outlets and its 120/240-volt 30A locking outlet.
The Briggs & Stratton Storm Responder 6,250-Watt Portable Generator is available at The Home Depot for $500.
DuroMax 10,000-Watt Dual Fuel Portable HX Generator w/CO Alert (XP10000HX)
DuroMax is a brand dedicated to producing backup power solutions for a wide variety of situations. Whether it's a storm outage that requires a temporary generator, or a whole home backup system, or even a power source for a food truck, DuroMax has a unit that will solve the problem at hand. The company even offers up installation for its home power backup setups.
Our first "heavy duty" entry on this list is from DuroMax, and its price does reflect that hefty capacity for power production. The company's 10,000-Watt Dual Fuel Portable HX Generator w/CO Alert, which earned a rating of 73 from Consumer Reports, is an incredibly powerful unit capable of pumping out 10,000 watts of starting power and 8,000 running watts using gasoline as a power source. However, this black and blue powerhouse can be flexibly powered by either gasoline or propane.
This portable generator has a power panel with four 120-volt GFCI-protected outlets, one 120/240-volt 30A twist-lock outlet, and a heavy-duty 120/240-volt 50A outlet, which can be hooked up to a transfer switch, making this portable generator a backup power source for the home, as well. It's not the lightest unit at 231 pounds, but its 10-inch wheels and flip-up handles do help in moving the generator to where it's needed — provided that's not too far.
You can purchase the DuroMax 10,000-Watt Dual Fuel Portable HX Generator w/CO Alert on Amazon for around $1,300.
Generac COsense Electronic Fuel Injection Portable Generator (XT8500EFI)
Like DuroMax, Generac is a company focused on power production and generation, although it is starting to branch out into some other outdoor power equipment with the introduction of a line of pressure washers. The company's branding can be seen on its portable generators as well as its portable power stations, which are essentially large rechargeable power banks, and its EV charging stations for home use. Its engines are used not only by Generac products but also by other manufacturers.
Consumer Reports features a few different models from Generac in its rankings of top portable generators, but the XT8500EFI stands out for its 459cc EFI engine, which assists in easy startup for the unit. It's very powerful, capable of 10,000 starting watts and 8,500 running watts, and Generac claims that its TruePower technology produces clean, stable power that won't harm more sensitive electronics like laptops or cell phones. Its COsense technology provides protection against carbon monoxide buildup in the area around the generator while it's in use, shutting the unit down if readings get too high. These features all combined to earn the unit a rating of 75 from Consumer Reports.
The Generac GP8000E, a nearly identical-looking generator from the same manufacturer, was recalled a few years ago due to a handle issue that could lead to crushed digits or even amputation(!).
The Generac XT8500EFI Portable Generator can be ordered from Acme Tools for around $1,200.
Honda 4,000-Watt Gas Powered Portable Generator (EG4000)
Honda's generators are generally regarded as some of the best in the business — due in no small part to the fact that the company's engines in its autos and motorcycles just don't seem to die, no matter how hard they're worked. In its 70-plus years in the small engine business, Honda has sold over 40 million units, and the company's 11 worldwide manufacturing plants produce two million engines per year for both Honda and other companies.
The Honda EG4000CL features Honda's CO-Minder technology, and is considered mid-range in power, producing 4,000 watts of starting power and 3,500 running watts. It has a decent run time of up to nearly 15 hours, and features a carbon monoxide detection system and Honda's Digital Automatic Voltage Regulator to keep power levels consistent. Consumer Reports rates this unit at a 76, awarding a perfect score for power delivery while also mentioning a lack of an hour meter on this generator, meaning maintenance will have to be monitored by the user rather than the machine.
Honda's EG4000CL is not cheap — it is listed on Amazon for around $2,100. The Honda name and reputation contribute to that price tag, but it's still pretty steep; in fact, SlashGear actually published a comparison between this Honda generator and a comparable but less expensive Harbor Freight product.
Green-Power Dual-Fuel Portable Generator (GN5250DCS)
The American marketing and sales branch of a Chinese manufacturing company, Green-Power (or G-Power) America, is one of the lesser-known brands on our list. The company makes several different models of portable generators and inverter generators, as well as pressure washers, portable air compressors, and other outdoor power equipment.
Receiving top marks in power quality and power delivery from Consumer Reports, the Green-Power Dual-Fuel Portable Generator is surprising in its performance as well as its feature list. It produces very clean power from dual fuel sources — 4,250 running volts on gasoline, or 3,800 on propane. Consumer Reports notes that power is delivered at a consistent voltage, and the unit has both fuel and low oil shut-off protections to keep the generator safe from overlooked maintenance procedures. It's also a ruggedly-built portable generator, with eight-inch solid wheels and foldable handles to aid in easy movement and snug storage.
While Green-Power makes a number of portable generators of varying power outputs and prices, the GN5250DCS is the only one rated by Consumer Reports. It earned an overall score of 77, putting it in the top eight of portable generators tested by the independent organization.
The Green-Power GN5250DCS Dual-Fuel Portable Generator is available from The Home Depot for $666.
Champion 4,250-Watt Dual Fuel Generator with CO Shield (201279)
Champion has been around since 2003, but in that limited lifetime has earned a reputation for making some of the best generators on the market. In fact, of the brands listed in this article, Champion is the only one that we felt deserved a second mention. Champion is rated highly by Consumer Reports as well, with the review organization awarding CR Recommended badges to several of Champion's generators.
The Champion 4250W Dual Fuel Generator can run on gasoline or propane, and can provide up to 14 hours of runtime at half load using gas. It produces 5,300 starting watts and 4250 running watts. This Champion generator utilizes a carbon monoxide auto-shutoff feature, as well as low oil and fuel shutoffs to protect the unit. And the Intelligauge display tracks voltage, frequency, session run time, and total run time to make maintenance easier to track. Voltage spikes are also minimized by Champion's Volt Guard technology.
Consumer Reports gave this generator a 77 overall rating, mentioning its clean and consistent power production, easy startup, and multiple protective features that prevent engine damage.
The Champion 4250W Dual Fuel Generator can be purchased from The Home Depot for $550.
DeWalt Portable Gas Generator (DXGNR4000)
DeWalt is a familiar brand around SlashGear. The "yellow brand" makes tools known for their durability, power, and versatility, and the company's portable generators are no different.
The DeWalt DXGNR4000 Portable Generator is another success for the company, garnering high marks in nearly every category that Consumer Reports tested. Over half of the reviews left for this portable generator on The Home Depot's website are five-star ratings, and Consumer Reports applied an overall score of 77 to the unit, with perfect scores in both power delivery and quality.
The generator produces 4,000 running watts of consistent, clean power, and has safety features like low oil shut-off and CO-Protect technology. It's also well built for rugged job sites, with outlet covers to keep out debris, a steel fuel tank, and a 1 ¼" steel frame to protect its 223cc engine. At 129 pounds, it's not overly heavy for a portable generator — we've seen units clock in at more than double that weight on this list. Durable wheels and a fold-down handle make the unit easy to move around and store in a tight corner when it isn't in use.
The DeWalt DXGNR4000 Portable Gas Generator can be purchased from The Home Depot for $800.
A-iPower Portable Generator with CO Sensor (AP5000P)
It may not be the most well-known brand on this list, but A-iPower produces many portable generators, inverters, pressure washers, and water pumps — all important tools to have if disaster strikes. The California-based company says its products are carried by dozens of retailers, and even has a partnership with the National Hot Rod Association, which hosts events where reliable portable power is mandatory.
You may not expect a sub-$600 portable generator to stack up to Consumer Reports' testing, but the A-iPower Portable Generator makes the grade. The "CR Recommended" generator was given an overall score of 77, with perfect scores for power delivery and power quality, and a 4-out-of-5 for ease of use. Its noise output is a knock against the unit, with the manufacturer reporting running decibel levels of 68dB — slightly louder than a normal conversation and well below the threshold of 85dB that can result in hearing damage with prolonged exposure.
The AP5000's power output is on the lower end of our list, putting out 4,000 starting watts and 3,000 running watts, but its 208cc engine is reliable and protected by a cast iron sleeve. It's also lightweight, coming in at under 120 pounds. The generator includes RV hookups, a carbon monoxide sensor, and a runtime of up to 13.5 hours at 25% load.
The A-iPower AP5000P Portable Generator can be purchased from Camping World for under $600.
Wen 5600-Watt Portable Generator (GN5602X)
Wen produces several value-priced power tools and outdoor power equipment — everything from chainsaws to snow blowers. The brand's products, with its signature black and orange color pattern, are becoming more popular among both DIYers and folks just starting out on their professional journeys due to low initial investment and well-built products. This generator fits both of those requirements. It's capable of 5,600 starting watts and 4,500 running watts, and its electric start motor kicks on by simply pressing a switch — although it is also equipped with a recoil pull starter just in case.
Consumer Reports gave this portable generator an overall rating of 80, including perfect scores for its power delivery, power quality, and ease of use. Its electric start contributed to that "ease of use" score, but the inclusion of low fuel and low oil shut-offs also help to remind users that the generator is protecting itself when it shuts down. A half-load runtime of up to 12.5 hours means maybe one or two refills of its 4.3-gallon gas tank will power this generator for a weekend outing, and hookups for both RVs and transfer switches allow this unit to back up both a mobile home or a standard one.
The generator from Wen can be purchased from Amazon for about $400. It's a great value for a decent amount of power.
Powermate 4500-Watt Portable Generator (P0081200)
Powermate is a company dedicated to its generator business — so much so that it actually maintains separate websites for its generators and its other equipment, which includes gas-powered pressure washers, air tools, and air compressors.
The Powermate 4,500-watt Portable Generator is an easy-to-start unit that runs on a Generac 224cc engine. This generator can squeeze 14 running hours on half load and a whopping 19-hour runtime at 25% load from its five-gallon tank. A handy fuel gauge lets users know how long they have before a refill is needed, and a Cosense carbon monoxide monitoring system keeps people and pets safe around the unit. Its 3,600 running watts and 4,500 starting watts put it firmly in the middle of the pack on our list, as far as power output is concerned. At 105 pounds, it's relatively lightweight, and as a backup power source or for outdoor use, it's a great option.
The power this generator produces is clean and consistent per Consumer Reports, and at an 80 overall score, it has the overall second-highest rating of the dozens of portable generators tested. It scored high in all individual categories, although a notable difference between this model and others on our list is that all five outlets are AC 120 volts, with no hookups for RVs or transfer switches.
The Powermate 4,500-Watt Portable Generator can be bought from Amazon for a little over $400. Similar versions include a dual-fuel model and California-exempt options.
Champion 4000-W Electric Start Tri Fuel Generator w/ CO Shield (201223)
When I took on the task of listing some of the best portable generators as recommended by Consumer Reports, I did not expect four of the top twelve to be from the same company — but that's how highly Consumer Reports views Champion generators. The 81 rating that this unit earned edged out the top offerings from Powermate and Wen. For the sake of variety, we included a few more brands rather than simply mention Champion for every third entry, but you should know that the bright yellow generators are some of Consumer Reports' favorites.
The Champion 4000-W Electric Start Tri Fuel Generator is versatile enough to take on most jobs that you'd need a portable generator for. Large wheels, a fold-out handle, and a unit weight of 135 pounds keeps the generator mobile, so it can get to where it's needed most. It can run off gasoline, propane, or natural gas, making it the only tri-fuel generator on this list, and the difference in wattage produced by fuel source is negligible. Runtime is respectable as well, with the generator getting 14 hours on 50% load using gasoline. Two standard 120-volt 20A outlets are provided alongside hookups for an RV and a transfer switch.
The only minor knock against this generator is that it's a bit loud, but that's a symptom of nearly all gas-powered generators. The Champion 4000-Watt Electric Start Tri Fuel Generator can be purchased from Ace Hardware for $700.
Methodology
Consumer Reports was used as this list's main source of information. Ratings, performance observations, and feature notes were gathered from CR's website. Additionally, more detailed information for each portable generator was gathered from their manufacturers and product reviews on retail sites like Amazon, Lowes, Ace Hardware, and The Home Depot. All retail links provided had products in stock at the time of writing.